Brahmastra: Part 2 – Dev: Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva has opened up with a massive box office collection and grossed over Rs 37 Crore at the box office on Day 1. The movie hints at a sequel in the climax and the audiences are super excited for the next installment of Ayan Mukerji’s trilogy. It is being speculated by netizens that either Hrithik Roshan or Ranveer Singh could be the male protagonist in Brahmastra: Part Two – Dev. Deepika Padukone’s name has been surfacing time and again for the Brahmastra sequel as Jalastra incarnation. As per fan theories the lady in red costume walking over the sea is Deepika. Now, a blink-and-you-miss scene from the movie traced by eagle-eye fans alleges that the woman holding the baby is Deepika.Also Read - Brahmastra Box Office Collection, Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor’s & Alia Film Creates Havoc on Opening Day, Massive Collection

DEEPIKA PADUKONE AS JALASTRA – SPOILERS ALERT

Deepika Padukone’s glimpse in Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva is a silhouette sequence where a woman holding a baby in the dark background is shown. In a post-interval scene a lady is shown cradling her toddler and closing the windows. In the scene Ranbir Kapoor’s character Shiva narrates the story of his mother Amrita where we get to see the short sequence. It is being claimed by netizens that Deepika as Amrita will be the wielder of Jalastra. The makers have not yet revealed any details on the sequel to the Astra-Verse. Also Read - Brahmastra Box Office Day 1 Estimates: Record-Breaking Opening For Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Check Detailed Collection Report

Brahmastra released on September 9 also stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. Also Read - Brahmastra: Part 2 Dev Announced - Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone in Ayan Mukerji's Astra-Verse Sequel?

