Brahmastra 2: Deepika Padukone to join Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Ayan Mukerji’s sequel? All you need to know

Deepika Padukone to star in Brahmastra 2? As per the sources, the actress in talks for an important role alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

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Deepika Padukone may join Brahmastra 2 (PC -Instagram)

The world of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra is set to get bigger with the sequel, and Deepika Padukone could be the latest addition to the cast. According to a Pinkvilla report, the actor is in talks to play an important character named Amruta in Brahmastra 2. The film is currently in the scripting and pre-production stage. Ranbir Kapoor will return as Shiva and is expected to play a double role in the sequel, taking on the characters of both Shiva and Dev. Alia Bhatt will also reprise her role as Isha.

Ranbir is currently committed to Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana Part 2. He is reportedly expected to finish shooting for the film by January 2027. After some preparation, he is likely to begin work on Brahmastra 2 around April 2027.

Ayan Mukerji has reportedly started discussions with Deepika for the role of Amruta. The character is expected to have an important place in the Astraverse, and the makers are said to be looking for an actor who can bring the required depth to the role. However, Deepika’s casting has not been officially confirmed yet and will depend on the film’s schedule and her availability.

Brahmastra 2 will take the story of the Astraverse forward on a larger scale, continuing its mix of Indian mythology and a modern fantasy world.

The first film, Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, was released in 2022. It starred Ranbir Kapoor as Shiva and Alia Bhatt as Isha, with Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna in key roles. The film introduced Shiva’s connection to the Astras and ended with the mystery surrounding Dev, setting up the story for the sequel.

Deepika Padukone’s role in Brahmastra

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone both made brief, uncredited cameo appearances in Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva (2022). Shah Rukh Khan played the scientist Mohan Bhargav (wielding the Vanarâstra), while Deepika Padukone appeared briefly as Amrita, Shiva’s mother (wielding the Jalâstra).