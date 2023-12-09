Home

Brahmastra 2: Ranveer Singh to Play Dev in Ayan Mukerji’s Fantasy Film? Here’s What We Know

Brahmastra 2: Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra 2 is one of the most anticipated movie among fans. The first part of the film featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Now, it is expected that Brahmastra 2 will feature Ranveer Singh as Dev.

Ranveer Singh is expected to portray the role of Dev in Brahmastra 2

Brahmastra 2: Ayan Mukerji’s 2022 blockbuster hit Brahmastra kept its audience hooked until the end, leaving them wondering whether Ranveer received massive appreciation from the audience. The movie, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, earned a whopping ₹431 crore worldwide. However, the filSingh and Deepika Padukone would play the roles of Ranbir’s onscreen parents. Now, to put a full-fledged stamp on these speculations, the latest report claims that Ranveer will portray the role of Dev in Brahmastra Part Two.

According to News 18, Ayan has allegedly finalized Ranveer for the character of Dev in the upcoming second instalment of the Brahmastra film, and the deal is said to be imminent. Although the script of the film is still in progress, it remains unclear when the movie will hit the big screens. Furthermore, a source confirmed to the portal that Ranveer has been finalized for the role of Dev.

“If all goes well, Ranveer will kick-start Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra mid-2024. While it was decided that the shoot of Brahmastra 2 will begin in early 2025, it is now being said that Don 3 will go on floors at around the same time. In all likelihood, Ranveer will shoot for Don 3 first and then Brahmastra 2,” the source said.

If the report turns out to be true, it will mark the first time that Bollywood’s most adored off-screen couple, Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt, and Ranveer Singh – Deepika Padukone, will come together on the big screen. Apart from Ranveer, Deepika is also expected to play the role of Ranbir Kapoor’s mother, Amrita, in the upcoming sequel.

About Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva

Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva was released on September 09, 2022. The movie was helmed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Namit Malhotra, and Mukerji (in his debut production).

Apart from Alia and Ranbir, the movie also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in key roles.

What are your thoughts on the current on the latest development of Brahmastra 2 casting?

