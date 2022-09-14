Brahmastra Part One – Shiva featuring Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt was released on September 9 and since then the film is making noise at the box office. Fans have been going crazy over the VFX fantasy film amid controversies and backlashes. Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji has revealed that there will be more light, very soon as Brahmastra’s second part – Dev will be back on the big screen, faster. The film, which ended after teasing its sequel titled Brahmastra: Part Two – Dev, will be released in December 2025.Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Look Lost in 'Love And Light,' Check BTS Picture From Brahmastra Sets

In an interview with Indian Express, Ayan Mukerji revealed that the second part is based on Dev, who is the antagonist. The internet is flooded with fan theories about how Brahmastra will move forward and who will play Dev. There are several names that have been coming around the role of Dev, from Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh to Ranbir Kapoor.

Ayan revealed that Brahmastra: Part Two – Dev will switch between the past and the present and how Dev impacts the universe. He said, "I can answer very few things about Dev. The idea was to create a very clear indication about where we are going next with the storytelling. Now we are really getting into the story of our antagonist. Decoding it, giving you some hook to hang on to for part two. Dev is the fulcrum of the entire Brahmastra trilogy," Ayan said.

“The problems that this community and the world will face because of Brahmastra, what is the real stress with it. All of this will actually unfold in Dev’s story. His story is meant to take us back into his past but also he has returned into the present. So, the idea is, we will be continuing the present story, but also telling you the story of the past,” Mukerji said.

Brahmastra Part 1 is the introduction to the Brahmastra universe and Part 2 will have more VFX – the heavy one. Ayan said, “I really feel we will really come into our own with our storytelling in part two. I have known that for a long time. Part one was just the foundation, the setup of this story. But I can’t tell you who Dev is. When the time is right, I will announce”.

Though Ayan isn’t willing to share more details about Dev and the casting, the director says he has set a target for the film: to have a 2025 release.