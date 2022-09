Brahmastra 2: Ayan Mukerji recently spilled the beans on Brahmastra: Part Two – Dev. “There will be both light and darkness in the subsequent sequels of Brahmastra,” the filmmaker said. Ayan teased that fans will be treated to a “dramatic conflict” in the forthcoming part two titled Brahmastra: Part Two – Dev. Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, was just the set-up for the upcoming two installments in the epic action adventure franchise.Also Read - Brahmastra 2 Release Date is OUT, Ayan Mukerji Shares Details About ‘Dev, The Antagonist’

The first chapter follows Ranbir's Shiva who unlocks his power to wield the 'Agni' (fire) astra after he meets the 'love of his life' Isha (Alia). How they both set out on a journey seeking answers about his origin as they battle dark forces from destroying the world is the main premise of the story.

Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles.