Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor returned to Mumbai after promoting their film Brahmastra in Hyderabad. The fantasy drama has already generated buzz among the audiences. The entire cast of the film is leaving no stores unturned to promote Ayan Mukherji's film. Alia and Ranbir, who will create magic with their collaboration, were spotted at Mumbai Kalina airport.

Ranbir Kapoor wore a blue jacket over white jeans and a grey T-shirt. Alia, on the other hand, kept her look comfy and casual in a white vest, grey pyjamas, and a matching shrug. Ranbir posed with one hand on Alia's shoulder and waved to the photographers.

WATCH ALIA RANBIR'S VIRAL VIDEO:

'Maashallah'! Ranbir Kapoor Speaks in Fluent Telugu at Brahmastra Promotions

Fans showered the couple with immense love on the viral post. They dropped heart emojis for Ranbir and Alia. One of the users wrote, “So so cute, love her lil baby bump.” Another user wrote, “Beautiful people.” Ralia fans adore the Brahmastra couple and hail Shiva and Isha in the viral video.

Alia Bhatt Promotes Brahmastra With Ranbir Kapoor in Hyderabad

Alia had turned around on the stage in Hyderabad so that the crowd could see the back of her expensive attire more clearly. Her specially crafted sharara had ‘love’ written all over it and ‘baby on board’ printed in a gigantic font.

Alia-Ranbir starrer Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The film also has a special cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan. The movie is slated for release on September 9, 2022.

