Brahmastra: Brahmastra trailer has created a lot of buzz among fans who were awaiting real life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's fanstasy drama. Brahmastra trailer also got into a controversy over hurting religious sentiments. Ranbir is seen wearing shoes while he rings the temple bells in one of the scenes. Ayan Mukerji recently clarified about the sequence in a recent statement he issues on his Instagram handle. Ayan while releasing the Brahmastra trailer in 4K mentioned that Ranbir is not wearing shoes at the temple, but at a Durga Puja Pandal. Ayan stated that as a creator of the film and a devotee himself it is personally important for him to address the issue. Ayan also told that his family has been into the tradition of organising Durga Puja Pandal for 75 years. Ranbir's scene was heavily criticised by internet trolls who accused the makers of disrespecting Indian culture.

Check out this post shared by Ayan on his Instagram handle:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)



Ayan Issues Clarification on Alleged Temple Scene

Ayan Mukerji shared Brahmastra 4K trailer's thumbnail on his Instagram post. Ayan captioned his post as, "We had some people in our community, upset because of one shot in our Trailer – Ranbir's character wearing shoes as he rings a Bell. As the Creator of this film (and a devotee), I wanted to humbly address what happened here. In our movie, Ranbir is not entering a temple, but a Durga Puja Pandal. My own family has been organising a similar kind of Durga Puja Celebration for… 75 years! One, which I have been a part of since my childhood. In my experience, we only take off our shoes, right on the stage where the Goddess is, and not when you enter the Pandal."

Ayan Dedicates Brahmāstra to Every Indian

Ayan further wrote, "It is personally important for me to reach out to anyone who may have been upset with this image… because above all, Brahmāstra is created as a movie experience which pays respect to, and celebrates – Indian culture, traditions and history. That is at the heart of why I made this movie, so it is very important to me that this feeling, reaches every Indian who is watching Brahmāstra! 🙏 Okay that's all ! Happy Sunday from rainy Mumbai!! 💥 #brahmastra." A section of netizens had also pointed out that the film's trailer should have been released in 4K. Ayan reponded to the same and wrote, "We got a lot of comments on why we didn't load our Trailer in 4K. A better resolution is of course, the better way to see these images we worked so hard to create! So although delayed – Here it is ! 💥 And… Thank You for the feedback that led to us doing this 🎈💥."

Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in stellar roles. Shah Rukh Khan playing a crucial character in the film has also been speculated by netizens ever since the trailer dropped.



