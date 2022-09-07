Ayan Mukerji Reacts to Protests Against Ranbir-Alia: Ayan Mukerji has reacted to the protests against Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar temple. Ranbir and Alia had accompanied Ayan to seek blessings at the ancient Mahakaleshwar temple at Ujjain. However, a group of protesters opposed the entry of the B-town couple at the temple. Recently, an old video of Ranbir where he talks about eating beef went viral on the internet. Ever since then the actor has been targeted for hurting religious sentiments. Ayan at a press conference in Delhi reacted to the whole controversy and gave his views. The filmmaker urgeD everyone to spread positivity as Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva talks about light and spirituality.Also Read - Brahmastra Box Office Prediction And Advance Booking Report: How Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Can End Bollywood’s Dry Spell With This Astra-Verse

CHECK OUT AYAN MUKERJI’S VIDEO SHARED BY PHOTOGRAPHER LENSMAN PRADEEP:

AYAN MUKERJI SAYS BRAHMASTRA CELEBRATES INDIAN CULTURE

When quizzed about the boycott trend and the recent protests at Mahakaleshwar temple against the lead actors, Ayan said, “We reached and we heard about this and I felt a little bit that let me go alone. Eventually, I had gone to seek blessings. And I just didn’t want to take Alia there in her current condition. So I went alone. Though I felt bad and I did feel they could also have come for their darshan, that is on me.” He further added that Brahmastra‘s tag line is The light is coming as the film’s talks about spirituality. The filmmaker opined that everyone should spread warmth and positivity. He concluded by saying that the team has worked hard on the film that celebrates Indian culture, so everyone must feel that positivity. Also Read - 'Maashallah'! Ranbir Kapoor Speaks in Fluent Telugu at Brahmastra Promotions, Fans React: 'Hats Off' - Watch

CHECK OUT RANBIR’S REACTION TO CANCEL CULTURE AND BOYCOTT:

On being asked about the boycott trend and cancel culture Ranbir pointed out that if a film didn’t work at the box office it’s because the audience didn’t like the content. He mentioned the debacle of his last release Shamshera and said that boycott has nothing to do with a film’s box office fate.

Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. The film releases on September 9.

