Brahmastra first weekend Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra is doing the unthinkable at the Box Office. The film has now registered the biggest non-festival weekend at the ticket window after surpassing Sanju which had collected Rs 120 crore within three days of its release. The Ayan Mukerji directorial has also surpassed the likes of Tiger Zinda Hai, Dangal and Bajrangi Bhaijaan with its three-day collection in the opening weekend. Interestingly, apart from Sanju, all other movies were the big festive releases at the Box Office.

Brahmastra opened to around Rs 36.50 crore (including South dubbed versions) and went on to garner Rs 40.50 crore on its second day. On its first Sunday, the collection remained in the range of Rs 43.25 crore, taking its first-weekend total to around Rs 120.25 crore (including South dubbed versions). This is fantastic considering the film hit the screens amid solid boycott calls on social media and received mixed reviews from the critics.

Brahmastra has surpassed the three-day collection of Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Dangal and Race 3 just with its Hindi version. It now shines on the seventh spot in the list of movies enjoying the Rs 100 crore weekend club.

CHECK THE LIST OF TOP 7 BOLLYWOOD MOVIES IN RS 100 CRORE WEEKEND CLUB:

Brahmastra: Rs 120 crore (total) – Rs 105.50 crore minus the South Box Office Sanju: Rs 119.35 crore Tiger Zinda Hai: Rs 115 crore Sultan: Rs 105.60 crore Dangal: Rs 104.60 crore Bajrangi Bhaijaan: Rs 101.50 crore Race 3: Rs 100.75 crore

Brahmastra entered Rs 100 crore club with its Hindi version itself in a matter of three days. In the South, the Telugu version garnered the maximum numbers, courtesy: Nagarjuna’s presence. The film is now set for its crucial Monday test and it has to collect around Rs 13-15 crore to stay relevant at the Box Office. As of now, Ranbir is the only superstar apart from Khans in the list of top 7 first-weekend grossers at the Box Office in India.

