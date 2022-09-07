Brahmastra Beats RRR And Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva is just two days ahead of its release and the film seems to have set a new pre-release record. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji are on a promotional spree as the trio are all geared up for the mega-release of their PAN-India magnum opus. The film that faced heavy criticism due to the ongoing boycott trend showed positive signs with decent advance bookings at the theatre and multiplex chains. So far, 1,31,000 tickets for Brahmastra were sold on September 6, till 11:30 pm at PVR, Cineplex, INOX. Reportedly, the first installment of Ayan’s Astra-Verse trilogy surpassed the advance booking of many films post-pandemic. It was earlier being speculated that whether the cancel culture would affect the Ranbir-Alia starrer as well. But the audiences turnout for advance booking has brought releift to exhibitors who were worried about the fate of Bollywood.Also Read - No One Stopped Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt From Entering Mahakaleshwar Temple, Says Madhya Pradesh Home Minister After Bajrang Dal's Protests

Brahmastra's first day advance booking as compared to other releases is confined only to national chains as per an India Today report. Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva is the second post-pandemic release after KGF: Chapter 2 to have on the very first day of its advance booking. Though, the Ayan's fantasy-drama has still not been able to surpass KGF 2's advance booking, yet it is ahead of many blockbusters of 2022.

CHECK OUT THE NUMBER OF TICKETS SOLD ON ADVANCE BOOKING POST PANDEMIC:

BRAHMASTRA : PART ONE – SHIVA PRE-RELEASE BOX OFFICE PREDICTION

Entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala, while interacting with India Today told, "So, on Day 1, it has to collect Rs 25 crore net, and probably around Rs 75 crore at the end of the three-day weekend, considering they are expecting Rs 10 crore in advance booking. It should be the Number 1 Hindi movie, bettering Sooryavanshi. Given the buzz and the promotions, it should manage to do that."

Brahmastra releases on September 9 and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles.

