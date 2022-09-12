Brahmastra Box Office Collection Day 3: Brahmastra Part One: Shiva featuring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, and Mouni Roy is a fantasy-adventure film written and directed by Ayan Mukerji. Brahmastra has gone big at the box office as the trilogy is minting money worldwide. The box office collection of Brahmastra has become the hot trending topic on Google as the film shattered doubts on Friday of ‘fake negative waves’ followed by denying any sort of drop on Saturday and Sunday. Brahmastra’s first weekend Box Office Collection has surpassed all 2022 films. Amid back-to-back flops in Bollywood and the boycott trend, Brahmastra performed phenomenally great.Also Read - Brahmastra Box Office Collection, Day 2: Ranbir-Alia's Film Crosses Rs 150 crore Worldwide
BRAHMASTRA’S DETAILED BOX OFFICE COLLECTION – FIRST WEEKEND (DAY 3)
As per the early Day 3 numbers mentioned by Box Office Worldwide, in India the collection was made of Rs 123 crore net. In the International market, the film crossed Rs 11.7 crore. So, if we calculate the total domestic and International numbers for all three days, then we can proudly say Brahmastra has garnered Rs 250 cross worldwide. The film releases on 5100 screens in India and 3800 screens in overseas with a total of 8900 screens. Also Read - Brahmastra 2: Deepika Padukone's Character Revealed in Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva - Here's What we Know
- Brahmastra has scored the highest nonholiday opening number all India beating Ranbir Kapoor’s earlier blockbuster Sanju (Rs 120 crore) and Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai (Rs 114.93 crore)
- Brahmastra scored the highest day one number of 5.80 cr in the Telugu market-beating 4 cr day one of Dangal.
BRAHMASTRA’S EARNINGS IN TOTAL
Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Says 'Ayan Mukerji Burned 600 Crore to Ashes,' Makes Abrupt Claims About Brahmastra
Watch India.com’s review on Brahmastra here.