Brahmastra Box Office Collection, Day 5, Tuesday: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra had a fabulous first weekend at the box office. Not only this, the Ayan Mukerji directorial passed the Monday test with Rs 136.25 crore in India, and Tuesday numbers are also strong. The film which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead and Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia in important roles, collected Rs 130.50 crore with its Hindi version while the South dubbed version brought in around Rs 17.25 crore so far.

As reported by an entertainment portal, the five-day total of Brahmastra now crosses Rs 150 crore in India and according to Box Office Worldwide, Brahmastra crosses Rs 274 crore worldwide gross. It is clear, that the film will reach Rs 300 crore club this weekend.

CHECK BOX OFFICE COLLECTION OF BRAHMASTRA – DAY 5

#Brahmastra Tuesday #BO

Hindi: 12.80 cr

Telugu: 0.80 cr

Tamil: 0.20 cr

Total: 13.80 cr nett (early estimates)

All India Nett: 154.80 cr nett

Gross: 17 Cr

Total Domestic Gross: 185 cr

Overseas: 0.6 mil $ (early estimate)

Total Overseas: 12 million $ (89 cr)

Worldwide Gross: 274 cr https://t.co/peZxdZcyUL — Box Office Worldwide (@BOWorldwide) September 13, 2022

Also Read - Brahmastra Box Office Day 4: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Passes Monday Test - Check Detailed Collection Report

#Brahmastra clocks Rs 12.75 crore on Tuesday, taking total collections to Rs 147.75 crore. Hindi: Rs 130.50 crore

South Dubbed: Rs 17.25 crore Total: Rs 147.75 crore — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) September 13, 2022

However, while all looks hunky dory at the box office with the Brahmastra figures we’re being told, a certain section of the audience is wondering if these numbers are inflated. There are fan theories that Brahmastra box office numbers are fake as pictures of empty cinema halls are being circulated. One of the users wrote, “Karan Johar per enquiry honi chahiye #brahmastraboxoffice claimed figures are FAKE This is fraud as theaters are empty #Brahmastra.”

Check this space for more updates on Brahmastra.