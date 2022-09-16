Brahmastra Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s fantasy drama Brahmastra was released on September 9, 2022. The film directed by Ayan Mukerji has been creating a buzz at the box office as Brahmastra opened excellently at the ticket counters. Even on day 7, the film in India has grown from strength to strength to record the highest global first weekend for a Hindi film in 2022. It’s unbelievable but Brahmastra has crossed Rs 300 crore worldwide! Yes, it’s true. Karan Johar took to his social media handle to announce the first week collections of Brahmastra with a video. He wrote, “Love and light ruling the global box office at #1! Entering the second week with a heart full of gratitude and excitement!!✨🔥 #Brahmastra”.Also Read - Mouni Roy Breaks Silence on People Saying She 'Overshadowed' Ranbir-Alia in Brahmastra, Here's What She Said

Love and light ruling the global box office at #1! Entering the second week with a heart full of gratitude and excitement!!✨🔥 #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/fyJQuVhehL — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 16, 2022

BRAHMASTRA ENTERS RS 300 CLUB – CHECK BOX OFFICE REPORT

Brahmastra which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia in important roles, collected Rs 148 crore with its Hindi version while the South dubbed version brought in around Rs 19 crore so far, as per Pinkvilla. On Friday, entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala shared on his social account that Brahmastra is the number one film globally as it has crossed Rs 300 crore worldwide. The tweet reads, “#Brahmāstra is the No.1 movie globally.. It grossed 300 crs in week 1 at the WW Box office.. 🔥”. Also Read - Bollywood Viral Video: Alia Bhatt Tries to Fix Ranbir Kapoor's Hair But he Shrugs Off, Internet Left Divided

However, while all looks hunky dory at the box office with the Brahmastra figures we’re being told, a certain section of the audience is wondering if these numbers are inflated. There are fan theories that Brahmastra box office numbers are fake as pictures of empty cinema halls are being circulated. One of the users wrote, “Karan Johar per enquiry honi chahiye #brahmastraboxoffice claimed figures are FAKE This is fraud as theaters are empty #Brahmastra.”