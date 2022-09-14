Brahmastra Box Office Collection Discourse: Brahmastra raked in a whopping Rs 75 Crore at the worldwide box office on its very opening day according to Dharma Productions. Fans and celebs have been rejoicing that the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer fantasy-drama seems to have ended Bollywood’s dry-run at the box office. However, contradictory claims by some portals seems to have created a lot of confusion regarding the movie’s actual trade figures. It is being said that Brahmastra garnered a mere Rs 37 Crore on Day 1. According to recent observation the collection have been estimated on different yardsticks which resulted in the discrepancy.Also Read - Brahmastra Box Office Collection, Day 5: Ranbir Kapoor’s Film to Enter Rs 300 Crore Club? Here’s What We Know

BRAHMASTRA GROSS AND NET FIGURES ARE DIFFERENT

Brahmastra makers and certain trade analysts shared the worldwide gross collection figures. However, some websites, on the other hand, posted the domestic net figures. The net figure is usually calculated by deducting taxes from the gross total, according to experts. Entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala opined, “The gross figure is a reflection of how much a film made at the ticket window through the sale of tickets. Net is usually calculated after deducting state and central GST from the total. Then, in Tamil Nadu, we also have the Local Body Entertainment Tax.” Also Read - Brahmastra 2 Release Date is OUT, Ayan Mukerji Shares Details About ‘Dev, The Antagonist’

BRAHMASTRA WORLDWIDE COLLECTION IS ACCURATE

The confusion around Brahmastra’s box office numbers stemmed from the fact that there are two different yardsticks for assessing a film’s box office performance. Brahmastra producers shared the film’s worldwide gross collection on social media. Most trade websites, on the other hand, posted the domestic net figures. According to Trade Expert and Film Critic Joginder Tuteja, “In India, we talk about net collection to avoid any confusion on account of different tax slabs and changes in the distributor share arrangement.” Although, film trade analyst Komal Nahta feels there is nothing wrong in sharing gross collections of a film. Also Read - Brahmastra Hits 100 Crore Clubs In 3 Days, Checkout List Of Films That Entered 100 Crore Club In It's Third Day Of Release - Watch

BRAHMASTRA IS BIGGEST BOX OFFICE SUCCESS OF RANBIR KAPOOR’S CAREER

Nahta pointed out that in India, “There is no law against using or sharing the gross figure when one talks about the worldwide box office. The producers just wanted to give a consolidated figure. Moreover, they clearly mentioned that they were talking about the gross worldwide number.” The trade expert opined that gross collection is a more common measure in the global market. Brahmastra became the biggest hit of Ranbir’s career as the Astra-Saga collected Rs 225 Crore across the globe. The film performed exceedingly well at a time when B-town movies are going through a challenging phase at the box office.

BRAHMASTRA PERFORMS WELL IN TAMIL NADU

As per Tuteja, “Brahmastra collected Rs 122 crore net in India in three days and this includes the South versions. Rs 16 crore came in on Monday. It further made around Rs 14 crore on Tuesday.” The film had a decent hold on Monday and Tuesday, which helped it pass the ‘weekend test’ according to a India Today report. Entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala also shared about the film’s decent performance at Tamil Nadu. Ramesh told, “It grossed around Rs 6 crore in Tamil Nadu in three days. This is a good figure for a Hindi film with a dubbed version. That said, there was a drop on Monday.”

Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.

For more updates on Brahmastra box office collection, check out this space at India.com.