Brahmastra Box Office Day 1 Estimates: Brahmastra: Part One Shiva seems to be going by its tagline The light is coming. The early box office estimates on day 1 of the Ayan Mukerji directorial indicate that the Astra-Verse movie is indeed a light that will finally end the dry-spell for Bollywood. According to film trade analyst and critic Sumit Kadel, Brahmastra has crossed around Rs 50 Crore plus from the global box office on its opening day. The Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer has reportedly surpassed an estimated Rs 30 Crore on Day 1 as per movie critic and trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal. Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva opened up with a 100 plus occupancy at morning shows according to a Box Office India report. The BOI report also stated that theatres witnessed around 45-50% audiences turnout for the film after a long time.Also Read - Brahmastra: Part 2 Dev Announced - Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone in Ayan Mukerji's Astra-Verse Sequel?

#Brahmastra Day-1 India + Overseas gross would be in the range of ₹ 55 cr ( + – 2 cr ).. Biggest NON HOLIDAY opening for a Hindi film on cards !! #RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/LoqaRO9bzf — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) September 9, 2022

#Brahmastra is off to a EARTH SHATTERING start.. Day-1 all languages would be in excess of ₹ 35 cr + 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) September 9, 2022

BRAHMASTRA BECOMES BIGGEST NON HOLIDAY OPENER

#Brahmastra takes a BUMPER OPENING ALL OVER INDIA…… All set to cross ₹30+CR as DAY 1…… #RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt #AyanMukherji — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) September 9, 2022

BRAHMASTRA WITNESSES 100 PLUS OCCUPANCY IN MORNING SHOWS

The BOI report said, “Brahmastra took and excellent opening of around 45-50% with many cinemas seeing 100 plus audience in the morning shows which has been a long time coming especially for an outright Hindi film.” It also mentioned, “The opening of Brahmastra is fantastic in Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Pune, Hyderabad and Bangalore and a few of the other bigger cities while other places are good to very good. There is a semi holiday in Maharashtra and South which will help these pockets and they should outperform. The Nizam and Mysore circuits should record huge collections as Hyderabad and Bangalore form a huge part of these circuits and occupancy is excellent in these cities.”

BOI pointed out that though the opening at mass pockets is lower as opposed to metros, yet it is decent compared to previous dry-runs at the box office.

Brahmastra released on September 9 also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.

For more updates on Brahmastra box office estimate and collection, check out this space at India.com.