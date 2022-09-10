Brahmastra Box Office Day 1: Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra finally hit the theatres on September 9 after creating a massive buzz. Director Ayan Mukerji’s film had a tremendous opening between Rs 35 and Rs 37 crore. Brahmastra earned Rs 32 crore alone with the Hindi version and roughly Rs 4-5 crore from the other languages. It’s interesting to note that spot bookings will bring in more money and that second-day reservations are excellent. The movie should easily surpass Rs 100 crore in its opening weekend, as per trade sources of India.com. Bollywood is back and how!Also Read - Brahmastra Box Office Day 1 Estimates: Record-Breaking Opening For Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Check Detailed Collection Report

BRAHMASTRA BREAKS THE BOYCOTT SPELL?

Brahmastra debuted to rousing acclaim and a massive amount of pre-booking. Positive word-of-mouth, impressive VFX, soulful music, and an all-star cast appear to have helped the movie. The movie dispelled every industry myth that boycotts and exorbitant ticket prices were keeping people away from the movies in recent months. Also Read - Brahmastra: Part 2 Dev Announced - Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone in Ayan Mukerji's Astra-Verse Sequel?

Shiva (played by Ranbir Kapoor) a young DJ from Mumbai, learns that he was endowed at birth with a rare ability that gives him immunity and a fire-like quality. He gradually learns the mythical connections between himself and a series of events, as well as the mysteries surrounding his own existence. The rest of the story is about how that alters the direction of his life. Also Read - Brahmastra Public Review: Is Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Starrer Hit Or Flop? Know What Public Has To Say - Watch Video

Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra V/s Gangubai Kathiawadi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi received positive reviews all around the world. The novel Mafia Queens of Mumbai served as a loose inspiration for the movie. Alia Bhatt’s starrer brought in Rs 10.50 crore on day 1 at the box office. Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra surpasses expectations with Rs 32 crores on day 1 in the Hindi belt alone.

Ranbir Kapoor Brahmastra V/S Sanju

A man’s struggle against himself and the powerful outside forces attempting to destroy him is the subject of the simultaneously amusing and melancholy film Sanju. It shows a man’s journey through everything that life has to offer. Ranbir Kapoor as Sanju brought in Rs 34.75 crore on day one in 2018. Brahmastra surpassed Ranbir’s greatest opening to date.

Brahmastra V/S Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

As a symbol of relief, Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 made Rs 14.11 crore on its first day of release. Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which starred Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the key roles, hit theatres on May 20, 2022. Brahmastra’s advance seats had been sold for 11 crore rupees by Wednesday night. These were recognized as the best advance ticket sales for any Bollywood film during the immediate aftermath of the pandemic.

Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva was produced with a budget of Rs 350 Crore and released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna, and all play significant parts in the movie. Shah Rukh Khan makes a cameo appearance as Vanarastra in the film.

