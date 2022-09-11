Brahmastra Box Office Collection Day 2: Ayan Mukerji’s latest film Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy broke all previous records for a non-holiday day one gross for a Bollywood movie. The movie had a successful opening day at the box office, earning a total of Rs 75 crore. Ranbir Kapoor as DJ Shiva in Brahmastra has started fire off-screen too, thanks to the box office success of the film. Early Day 2 figures are available, and it appears that Brahmastra has surpassed the Rs 150 crore mark globally!Also Read - Brahmastra 2: Deepika Padukone's Character Revealed in Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva - Here's What we Know

The audience has embraced this movie wholeheartedly despite the generally mixed to unfavourable reviews from the critics. The film's cinematic experience left people obsessed with this movie, as seen by the advance reservations made for the third day. Ayan Mukerji's goal is to give India its own cinematic universe filled with light, enchantment, and fantasy with Brahmastra.

RANBIR-ALIA’S BRAHMASTRA CROSSES RS 150 CRORE MARK GLOBALLY

Brahmastra Part 1-Shiva which debuted on September 9, introduces a brand-new cinematic universe called 'The Astraverse.' As per the box office worldwide, Brahmastra collected Rs 79.75 crore pan-India and Rs 165 crore worldwide.

Check Brahmastra’s worldwide collection:

#BrahmastraMovie

All India

Day 1 : 36.50 cr nett

Day 2 : 43.25 cr nett

Total : 79.75 cr nett Overseas

Day 1 : 3.40 million $

Day 2: 3.80 million $ (expected)

Total : 7.20 million $ Worldwide

Day 1 : 75 cr

Day 2 : 90 cr

Total : 165 cr

Worldwide Blockbuster!! https://t.co/gZXP2Htk19 — Box Office Worldwide (@BOWorldwide) September 10, 2022

BRAHMASTRA HINDI BOX OFFICE COLLECTION GETS BIGGER AND BETTER

The plot revolves around Shiva played by Ranbir Kapoor, a young boy with the ability to control fire. Shiva, who is known as an Astra, experiences visions in which he knows that the world is in peril. Unaware of it, he embarks on a quest to uncover his hidden abilities as well as to protect the universe.

As per film trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Brahmastra's early estimates suggest Rs 39 crore on the second day. He tweeted, "#Brahmastra Hindi Day 2 Early estimates for All-India Nett around ₹ 39 Crs.. Huge.. " Brahmastra comes as a hope to end Bollywood's boycott spell?

Check Brahmastra’s Collection in Hindi Belt:

#Brahmastra Hindi Day 2 Early estimates for All-India Nett around ₹ 39 Crs.. Huge.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 11, 2022

Even though the film had a strong opening day, there was some concern that the Southern states were driving it. Although this was likely due to the partial holidays, it is still not ideal for a Hindi film to have the South lead. However, this concern has been allayed on Saturday as the core Hindi markets take the lead, as per the box office, India.

India.com's review of Brahmastra read – Despite its cliche writing and predictable story, Brahmastra is one film to impress all kinds of viewers. It's meant to be watched only on the big screen. For the love of cinema and efforts that go beyond making just a mass entertainer, this film deserves your 'love and light!'

Watch this space for more box office updates on Brahmastra!