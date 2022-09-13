Brahmastra Box Office Day 4 Detailed Collection Report: After a fabulous first weekend at the Box Office, Brahmastra fared well on its first Monday as well. The Ayan Mukerji directorial maintained its winning pace and garnered around Rs 16 crore on Monday, thereby passing the weekday test with flying colours. The film that stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead collected Rs 14.25 crore with its Hindi version alone while the South dubbed version brought in around Rs 2 crore on Monday.Also Read - Brahmastra Beats Dangal, Bajrangi Bhaijaan With Its Hindi Version Alone, Check First Weekend Box Office Report

The four-day total of the film now stands at Rs 136 crore, which is both impressive and extraordinary considering the low performance of Bollywood movies at the Box Office for a long time. After its first Monday, Brahmastra's nett Box Office Collection is Rs 119 crore in Hindi, and Rs 16 crore with the South dubbed version.

CHECK THE DAY-WISE INDIA BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF BRAHMASTRA AFTER FIRST MONDAY:

Friday: Rs 36.50 crore

Saturday: Rs 40.50 crore

Sunday: Rs 43.25 crore

Monday: Rs 16 crore

Total: 136.25





Brahmastra, which also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia in important roles, has made many new records at the ticket window. It’s the first Bollywood film to top the worldwide weekend chart with Rs 212 crore during its first weekend. It is also the first Bollywood film to have topped the Australian Box Office. It has registered the biggest single-day collection for a Bollywood film in Tamil Nadu. In total, Brahmastra has made 23 new records with its performance at the Box Office in just three days. More records are expected to follow!

BRAHMASTRA FAN THEORIES

Meanwhile, the internet is abuzz with all sorts of theories regarding various characters and the upcoming storyline of Brahmastra: Part Two Dev. Many fans believe that Alia’s character Isha has got more layers to it and she’s going to be one big mystery. Many have also speculated that the next film is going to be all about Deepika Padukone’s character Jal-Astra, Shiva’s mom in the film. Have you watched the movie yet? What are your thoughts on it?

Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Brahmastra!