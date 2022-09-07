Brahmastra Gets Highest Post-Pandemic Release in Kerala: Brahmastra is just two-days ahead of its release as the hype and expectations keep mounting up for Ayan Mukerji’s Astra-Verse saga. The Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer fantasy-drama seems to be getting the biggest post-pandemic release in Kerala. According to Entertainment Industry tracker and columnist Sreedhar Pillai, Brahmastra is all set to witness a mega-release in the Malayali speaking belt. There have been numerous speculations and debates around the fate of Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, especially due to the boycott Bollywood trend. The debacle of Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan and Liger made it even worse for B-town to question its approach to filmmaking and storytelling. Now all eyes are on the Ranbir-Alia starrer that has been made over a budget of Rs 400 Crore.Also Read - Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor's Old 'Beef' Statement Triggers Protest at Mahakaleshwar Temple, He And Alia Bhatt Return Without Darshan - Watch Video

CHECK OUT SREEDHAR PILLAI’S TWEET ON BRAHMASTRA KERALA RELEASE

#Brahmastra gets 102 screens (so far) in #Kerala, despite multiple Malayalam #Onam releases and theatre owners reluctant to screen Hindi films! In fact last big Hindi film was released only in 27 screens! pic.twitter.com/L7Ca0oAnSL — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) September 7, 2022



BRAHMASTRA TO RELEASE IN IMAX 3D AND 4DX 3D

Sredhar Pillai tweeted, "#Brahmastra gets 102 screens (so far) in #Kerala, despite multiple Malayalam #Onam releases and theatre owners reluctant to screen Hindi films! In fact last big Hindi film was released only in 27 screens!." Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva is releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada across India in 3D, IMAX 3D and 4DX 3D. Recently, the high on VFX song Deva Deva featuring Ranbir was dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, apart from its Hindi version.

Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The film also has a much speculated cameo by Shah Rukh Khan, who plays Vanarastra.

Brahmastra releases on September 9, 2022.

