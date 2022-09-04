Brahmastra Box Office Prediction And Advance Booking Report: Brahmastra is just five days ahead of its release and trade analysts and exhibitors are keeping their fingers crossed. Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva starring real life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is one of the most-awaited and highly-speculated release of 2022. The debacle of Liger, Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan as raised skepticism over what the future beholds for Bollywood. There has been a lot of debate and discussion on whether cancel culture and boycott trend can influence the box office fate of content-rich movies as well. However, the recent advance booking report of Brahmastra shows signs of optimism for the makers and distributors.Also Read - Pakistani Actress Mehwish Hayat Slams Bollywood For Not Speaking on Pakistan Floods: 'Rise Above Politics...'

BRAHMASTRA ADVANCE BOOKING SHOWS POSITIVE TREND

According to an E Times report, trade analyst Girish Wankhede told, “It is an amazing time for Brahmastra advance bookings, which opened on Friday and all the three multiplex chains of the country PVR, Inox and Cinepolis have registered one lakh tickets. It is the biggest ever number after the pandemic and it amounts to Rs 2.5 Crore worth of tickets sold.” As per the same report, film exhibitor and distributor Raj Bansal stated that, “Brahmastra will open between 20 to 22 crores and as of now the advance booking has been very encouraging for us.” Also Read - Rishi Kapoor Birth Anniversary: Neetu Kapoor Shares Unseen Pic of Late Actor From Previous Bash, Alia Bhatt Reacts

BRAHMASTRA’S 3D EXPERIENCE WILL BE A HUGE CROWD-PULLER

Speaking about the advance booking for Brahmastra, film exhibitor and distributor Akshaye Rathi pointed out, “An overwhelming number of tickets have been sold till now for 3D shows. The simple reason for that is that the audience has gauged from the promos and VFX teasers that the ideal way of experiencing Brahmastra will be in 3D.” According to Rathi the audience wants to experience the larger-than-life spectacle in theatres. Trade analyst Atul Mohan too opined, “The opening day of advance booking was a hit as the film sold more than 30 thousand tickets within no time. And if this momentum continues, we may just see the biggest opener of 2022. As they say in mythology, when all weapons fail, Brahmastra succeeds.” Also Read - Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wave at Paps as They Reach Mumbai in Viral Video, Fans Say 'Shiva-Isha Agye' - Watch

BRAHMASTRA IS UNDETERRED BY SOCIAL MEDIA BOYCOTT TREND

Film producer and business expert Girish Johar, however said that the previous films who didn’t perform well at the box office, their content wasn’t upto the mark. He stated, “If Brahmastra has good content and the audiences really like it, I don’t think it will falter. It should have a good run at the box office. Advance ticket sales have been good. So technically, its undeterred by the negativity in social media.”

Rathi concluded by saying that “I am confident this movie will go the same way as Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji and do some great business in cinemas not just in the regular format but the 3D version, too.”

