Brahmastra Box Office Prediction: Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva has brought a ray of hope among exhibitors and distributors with its humungous advance booking. The VFX and grandeur of the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer seems to have had a positive impact on the audiences.The advance booking till 9:00 am on Thursday at PVR alone sold out over 92,000 tickets according to film trade analyst Komal Nahta. According to Nahta, the tickets sold in advance for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 by three largest national multiplex chains — PVR, Inox and Cinepolis — till Thursday night were 92,000.” A Box Office India report also suggested that the movie is expected to cross Rs 30 Crore nett mark in terms of advance. The BOI report stated that the film is second only to KGF: Chapter 2 in terms of advance booking. According to film trade analyst, and critic Sumit Kadel, Brahmastra is expected to surpass Rs 20 Crore nett mark with advance sales only.Also Read - Amid Boycott Calls Against Ranbir-Alia, Vivek Agnihotri's Old Video Confessing he Eats Beef Goes Viral

When 95% Hindi films in 2022 couldn't manage to open in Double Digits , #Brahmastra will collect ₹ 10 cr + nett in advance sale only.. Total advance booking for the weekend is expected to surpass ₹ 20 cr nett mark . Big opening is guaranteed, all eyes on the content now🤞🏻 !!

As per Nahta, “In the case of Brahmastra, that figure has been crossed by one chain alone, that too, at the start of Thursday! If one were to consider the number of tickets sold so far for only Friday, by the three national multiplex chains, it is 1,87,158. The break-up: PVR 92,023, Inox 65,197, Cinepolis 29,938. In money terms, tickets worth Rs. 6-plus crore (gross) have already been sold for Friday alone.” He further opined, “Brahmastra is all set for a phenomenal initial. With the kind of numbers the advance booking has thrown up, it can safely be deduced that it will open at nothing less than Rs. 27-28 crore. My personal opinion is that the film’s first day all-India net collection figure would be in the region of Rs. 31-32 crore!” Also Read - Bajrang Dal: Will Oppose If Any Bollywood Celebrity Comments Like Ranbir Kapoor On Our Religion, Culture

If #Brahmastra turns out to be a good & engaging movie then no force can stop it from becoming HIT at the box office.Undercurrent & excitement for this film amongst audience is excellent, superlative advance is the testimony of it.Last Bollywood film which had such hype was #WAR.

BOYCOTT MOVEMENT IS ALREADY DEAD

On the boycott trend Nahta referring to Brahmastra advance bookings pointed out “It simply means that the movement is dead. Yes, it is dead and gone. The very fact that Brahmastra will open to such big houses — and this seems almost a certainty now, after the phenomenal advance booking — implies that people are not interested in the call for boycott of the film or boycott of hero Ranbir Kapoor or leading lady Alia Bhatt.” The BOI reports also stated “One that all this boycott fiasco is just in the virtual world and not a reality so best not to give importance and once the HIT films in time it will die a natural death.”

BRAHMASTRA BEATS BAHUBALI – THE CONCLUSION

The BOI report would bring some relief to the makers of Brahmastra as it mentions, “Brahmastra remains on course for a RECORD advance for original Hindi films as it could be the first original Hindi film to cross the 30 crore nett mark in terms of advance. The advance stood at around 18 crore nett plus on Wednesday night which is the highest ever with a day to go.” The report also revealed, “In the national multiplex chains it is the second highest ever behind KGF 2 and ahead of Bahubali – The Conclusion with a day to go. This is in terms of collections. KFG 2 and Bahubali – The Conclusion are the only two films to cross 30 crore in advance but both are dubbed films and not original Hindi films.”

BRAHMASTRA ADVANCE BOOKING TO SURPASS RS 20 CRORE MARK

Sumit Kadel tweeted about the growing advance booking numbers of Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva. He captioned his tweet as “When 95% Hindi films in 2022 couldn’t manage to open in Double Digits , #Brahmastra will collect ₹ 10 cr + nett in advance sale only.. Total advance booking for the weekend is expected to surpass ₹ 20 cr nett mark . Big opening is guaranteed, all eyes on the content now !!” In another tweet he compared Brahmastra’s hype with Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer 2019 actioner War and wrote, “If #Brahmastra turns out to be a good & engaging movie then no force can stop it from becoming HIT at the box office. Undercurrent & excitement for this film amongst audience is excellent, superlative advance is the testimony of it. Last Bollywood film which had such hype was #WAR.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

Brahmastra releases on September 9 in 3D IMAX 3D and 4DX 3D format in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The PAN India Ayan Mukerji directorial also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. The film has the much-hyped cameo by Shah Rukh Khan as Vanarastra.

