Vivek Agnihotri's Old Video Goes Viral: Brahmastra is just one day ahead of its release and the audiences can't keep calm to witness Ayan Mukerji's Astra-Verse saga on the silver-screen. In spite of positive word-of-mouth and the advance booking creating optimism among the exhibitors and makers, the film got embroiled into an unwanted controversy. The ongoing boycott trend against Brahmastra, took a new turn as Ranbir Kapoor's old video where the latter's admits eating beef went viral. The actor's visit to the Mahakaleshwar temple at Ujjain along with wife Alia Bhatt and Ayan resulted into a lot of backlash and protests. Some political groups protested against Ranbir and Alia's entry in the Ujjain temple. Now, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri who had reservations on Brahmastra has also become part of the debate. An old interview of Vivek, where he admits he eats beef has resurfaced amid the boycott calls against Brahmastra.

CHECK OUT THE VIRAL CLIP OF VIVEK AGNIHOTRI’S BEEF REMARK:

They will never show you this video of @/vivekagnihotri who is a #beef eater too, and that’s his personal choice. But it won’t fit their narrative and agenda, But You guys stay away from those guys and keep booking tickets and enjoy #Brahmastra in theatres pic.twitter.com/5SCZG9IHYa — R 0 NIT 彡 (@imvengeance24) September 7, 2022

VIVEK AGNIHOTRI GETS CALLED OUT BY NETIZENS

VIVEK AGNIHOTRI GETS CALLED OUT BY NETIZENS

In a video clip posted by a fan account on twitter, Vivek can be seen saying "I have also written that the best beef you get where, I have written so many things, I used to eat it then, I used to eat it now, nothing has changed in my life." Netizens have been debating if Ranbir-Alia were denied entry due to Ranbir's beef remark, then why isn't Vivek also stopped from worshipping the Mahakaleshwar temple.

CHECK OUT THIS TWEET OVER THE RECENT ROW:

He also eats beef, why is he allowed ? pic.twitter.com/9gCuNR07Ny — Saurabh Shukla (@0xSaurabh1337) September 7, 2022



Brahmastra releases on September 9, 2022 and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles.

