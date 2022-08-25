Dance Ka Bhoot: Ranbir Kapoor is grooving to the Celebration of Brahmāstra in its new peppy number Dance Ka Bhoot. The third song to be released after Kesariya and Deva Deva is getting all the accolades and adulation on social media. Sung by Arijit Singh, Dance Ka Bhoot is sure to get everyone moving to its incredibly high-energy beats. After the humungous success of Kesariya and Deva Deva, Dance Ka Bhoot is the newest track to come out of the much-awaited magnum opus Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor as DJ Shiva and choregraphed by Ganesh Acharya, this music video has the perfect combo of Ranbir’s incredible dance moves and an upbeat, colourful vibe that is guaranteed to make you shimmy as you get lost in the music. With music composed by Pritam, lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and vocals by the Bollywood legend Arijit Singh, the song which is the Celebration of Brahmāstra; Dance Ka Bhoot is all set to be a treat for all Ranbir fans awaiting Brahmastra.Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor Breaks Silence on His Sexist Phailaoed Remark For Pregnant Alia Bhatt: 'I am Really Very Sorry...'

Check Out Ranbir Kapoor Grooving to Dance Ka Bhoot:

Ranbir And Ayan Are Optimistic About Dance Ka Bhoot

Talking about the song, Ranbir Kapoor said, “I am extremely excited to present our latest track to the audience Dance Ka Bhoot. This is my character Shiva’s introduction song in the film, and I can’t wait for my fans to groove to it. I am sure that the audiences will show the same love and response to Dance Ka Bhoot like they have given to Kesariya and Deva Deva.” Sharing his experience about the audio-visual brilliance of the song, director Ayan Mukerji said, “It has been a tremendous experience working with Pritam Da, Arijit and Amitabh Bhattacharya. Despite a lot of challenges which we faced while filming for this song, we have managed to create a masterpiece for our audience. Both Kesariya and Deva Deva have received so much love from the audience and we are expecting to get the same reaction to this song as well.” Also Read - Mommy-To-Be Alia Bhatt Looks Adorable While Posing In A Cute Blue Dress Outside Karan Johar's Office- See Pics & Video

Pritam, while sharing his thoughts on the song launch, adds, “Dance Ka Bhoot is Brahmāstra’s third track, and this song has amazing dance beats. I am sure the youth of the country will enjoy the song as much as Ranbir did while shooting for it.”

Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures the magnum opus Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva will release theatrically on September 9th, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

