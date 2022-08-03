Brahmastra: Divyendu Sharma has finally reacted to speculations over him being a part of Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra. Divyendu’s name shows in the Wikipedia page as part of Brahmastra‘s cast among Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. The actor known for playing the evil Munna Bhaiya in Mirzapur 1 and 2 has garnered a unique fan base. Divyendu’s dans were elated on him being a part of Ayan’s Astraverse saga. However, the actor has stated that there is no truth in him being a part of the film and called it a ‘fake’ news report. Divyendu, while interacting with a radio jockey told that he had no clue how his name appeared among the cast on the Wikipedia page.Also Read - Alia Bhatt on Giving Advice to Shah Rukh Khan For His Box Office Failures: 'He is Magic...'

Divyendu, on a lighter note, joked that the makers might get him on board for the sequel but he is definitely not part of Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva. The actor further added that he has never had a meeting or talks with anyone for this film. He stated that he hopes that the makers do not add his name in the film’s credit as people might think they cut his role from the movie. Also Read - Alia Bhatt on Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra Starrer Jee Le Zaraa, 'We Ain’t Letting That Film Go'

Divyenndu made his debut with the 2011 film, Pyar Ka Punchnama, and has been a part of films like, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Batti Gul Meter Chalu and others. Also Read - Alia Bhatt Breaks Silence on People Calling Her So Dumb: ‘I Like It…’

For more updates on Divyendu Sharma and Brahmastra, check out this space at India.com.