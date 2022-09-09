Brahmastra Leaked Online: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s magnum opus has now been leaked online on the day of its theatrical release. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is one of the most anticipated movies of the year and it introduces the audience to a new world altogether. The fantasy drama is about ‘love and light’ and impresses the audience with its stunning visuals. However, the film has become the latest target of piracy sites including Tamilrockers and Telegram. Hours after its release in theatres, Brahmastra was leaked in HD quality for free download.Also Read - Brahmastra Review: Welcome Bollywood 2.0 With Ayan Mukerji's Unbelievably Gorgeous Film

Brahmastra shows the world of ‘Astras’ – divine powers that team up to protect the greatest power in the world – Brahmastra, which can destroy the entire universe. In the backdrop of this fantasy, there’s a real love story. Ranbir Kapoor‘s Shiva and Alia Bhatt‘s Isha are too much in love to explain. Together, they are the love and light that Brahmastra represents. Also Read - Brahmastra Screening: Pregnant Alia Bhatt Flaunts Baby Bump in Orange Sweater Dress, Joins Ranbir Kapoor And Ayan Mukerji - See Pics

This is not the first time a film has got leaked on day 1 of its release. House of the Dragon Episode 1 and House of the Dragon Episode 2 were also leaked online on the piracy website. Bollywood films which recently released including Liger, Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan, Dobaara, RRR, Pushpa and other biggies were also leaked by these notorious websites. Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and run pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens. Also Read - Brahmastra Box Office Prediction: Ranbir-Alia Starrer to be a Milestone Record Opener Post KGF 2 - Check Detailed Report

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form.)