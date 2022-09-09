Brahmastra Movie Review Live Updates: Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, has hit the screens today. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, it is one of the biggest releases of the year and has created quite a buzz with its VFX, the ‘Astra-Verse’ narrative and the stunning star cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and Dimple Kapadia among others. The audience is also expecting Shah Rukh Khan’s brief appearance in the film as the ‘Vanarastra’ and speculations are rife that Deepika Padukone, Kajol, Ranveer Singh or Kiara Advani might also be seen in it.Also Read - Brahmastra: With Heavy Advance Booking Will Alia, Ranbir, Amitabh, Nagarjuna, Mouni Starrer Be a Hit or Flop | Watch Video

Brahmastra has been released on the big screen amid the boycott calls on social media. Unfortunately, a section of people on Twitter thinks Bollywood is incapable of making good cinema today; therefore, the cancel culture on these platforms is on a rise. However, Brahmastra is going to get a record opening today despite all the boycott calls. The film has registered a fantastic advance booking on its opening day and if word-of-mouth turns out to be good, it’s going to bring in more moolah at the Box Office. So much so that many trade pundits are considering Brahmastra Bollywood’s big Box Office return. Also Read - Brahmastra Box Office Prediction: Ranbir-Alia Starrer to be a Milestone Record Opener Post KGF 2 - Check Detailed Report

BRAHMASTRA REVIEW: CHECK WHAT PEOPLE ARE SAYING AFTER THE FIRST DAY FIRST SHOW

#Brahmastra Full credit for #AyanMukerji . Excellent execution especially on the asthras theme.. All the cast excelled @iamnagarjuna @iamsrk @SrBachchan @aliaa08 #RanbirKapur 👌👌.. Go & watch in quality theatres with 3D to enjoy fully.. — NelloreReviews (@nellore_reviews) September 9, 2022

#Brahmastra Review: Though, the story is not unique, but a good screenplay, BGM & brilliant visuals makes us ignore the negatives 👌 The cameos are great & Top-Notch 🔥 Climax makes a perfect start for #Brahmastra2 & the #Astraverse Series 👏#BrahmastraReview — Adnan (@Adnan38230688) September 8, 2022

Movie is awesome it has a great story line and the vex were great. Great performances by Ranbir, Amitabh ji and nagarjuna. #Brahmastra I didnot watch the movie nor did those people giving 1star reviews. Please go and watch and judge yourself. — sam (@Allwomenarefake) September 8, 2022

#Brahmastra has been watched and it deserves a theatre watch. #AyanMukerji has delivered what he promised he will. The movie is not flawless ofcourse, but this #AliaBhatt and #RanbirKapoor starrer is good. Watch out for the full review! #BrahmastraReview pic.twitter.com/uTY8ucCNcn — Adnan (@Adnan38230688) September 8, 2022

