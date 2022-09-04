Brahmastra Makers Lose Rs 1.50 Crore: Filmmaker Ayan Mukherji’s magnum opus Brahmastra is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 9, 2022. Actors Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna all play significant roles in the trilogy. The Brahmastra team was in Hyderabad for the film’s pre-release event on Saturday. The event hit the headlines after being postponed at the last minute and has reportedly suffered a loss of Rs. 1.50 crore.Also Read - Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wave at Paps as They Reach Mumbai in Viral Video, Fans Say 'Shiva-Isha Agye' - Watch

There was a valid police permit; nevertheless, the licence was cancelled owing to overcrowding, costing the producers an estimated Rs. 1.50 crore, according to ETimes. The pre-release event of the film had planned a special performance by Jr. NTR and the cast of the film. Also Read - Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor's Shiva Fights Evil Forces in New Pre-Release Promo - Watch

The crew met with the media later that evening to discuss the cancellation of the event. Rajamouli outlined the circumstance and said, “The event at Ramaoji Rao studios was unfortunately cancelled. The makers of Bhrahmastra had taken all the necessary permissions from the commissioner of police, but it had to be cancelled as all the police personnel were busy and were deployed on Ganpati duty.” Also Read - 'Maashallah'! Ranbir Kapoor Speaks in Fluent Telugu at Brahmastra Promotions, Fans React: 'Hats Off' - Watch

WATCH VIRAL VIDEOS FROM BRAHMASTRA’S PRE-RELEASE EVENT IN HYDERABAD:

