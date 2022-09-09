Brahmastra Mania: Brahmastra released on September 9 amid the boycott trend with mostly positive word-of-mouth and rave reviews. The Ayan Mukerji directorial was hailed by the audiences who can’t help praising the film for its grandeur and VFX. Brahmastra mania has widely-impacted Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s fandom across the nation, and West Bengal is no exception. This time the fan frenzy in Bengal seems to have hit a new high by surpassing the likes of KGF: Chapter 2, RRR and Pushpa: The Rise, according to recent reports. Earlier, this year a humungous hype and audience turnout was witnessed when the Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 released. Now, Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva is all geared up to take on the PAN India race as Bollywood’s highly-anticipated entertainer.Also Read - Brahmastra Leaked Online, Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

BRAHMASTRA BEATS KGF: CHAPTER 2 MANIA

According to an E Times report, “As per industry sources, the final show count for Brahmastra all over Bengal is 560 while Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 reportedly had 552 opening shows in Bengal. Even Ranbir Kapoor’s film has left behind RRR in this regard as well. Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR reportedly had 547 opening shows in Bengal. Meanwhile, last year the opening screen count for Pushpa: The Rise in Bengal was 540. Also Read - Brahmastra Review: Welcome Bollywood 2.0 With Ayan Mukerji's Unbelievably Gorgeous Film

Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in stellar roles. The film also stars Shah Rukh Khan in a much talked-about cameos as Vanrastra. Also Read - Brahmastra Screening: Pregnant Alia Bhatt Flaunts Baby Bump in Orange Sweater Dress, Joins Ranbir Kapoor And Ayan Mukerji - See Pics

For more updates on Brahmastra movie review and box office report, check out this space at India.com.