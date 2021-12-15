Brahmastra Motion Poster: The makers of Brahmastra – the Trilogy have released a motion poster where the release date of the film has been shared along with Ranbir Kapoor’s character- Shiva’s first look. The film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni will be released next year in September. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra – the Trilogy is a 3-part film franchise and the beginning of India’s first original universe – the Astraverse. It is a new original cinematic universe inspired by deeply rooted concepts and tales in Indian mythology but set in the modern world, with epic storytelling of fantasy, adventure, good vs evil, love and hope; all told using cutting edge technology and never-seen-before visual spectacles.Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor's Beast Avatar From Brahmastra Revealed And It's Nothing Like You Have Seen Before

On Wednesday, the filmmaker along with the film’s stars launched Brahmastra’s motion poster at a fan event in New Delhi. Ranbir Kapoor’s character as Shiva has come out. Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share the Brahmastra Motion Poster and revealed the date of the film release. She wrote, “His power lights from within. Here comes our Shiva! Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva – Releases in Cinemas on 09.09.2022.” Also Read - Karan Johar Pours His Heart Out on 20 Years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Shares Never-Seen-Before Moments From Sets

Watch the first look of Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra:



Produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures Releasing In cinemas on 09.09.2022 in 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor's Darling Alia Bhatt Recreates Poo's Prom Rating Scene From K3G With Ranveer Singh Ft. Ibrahim Ali Khan | Watch