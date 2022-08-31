Brahmastra: Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is all set to hit the screens on September 9 and the audience’s are super-excited about Ayan Mukerji’s Astraverse saga. Ranbir and Alia are on a promotional spree for their forthcoming fantasy drama. Mouni Roy, who plays a grey character in the film recently spoke about her working experience in Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva. The actor even spoke about the much talked about cameo in the Ranbir-Alia starrer. The actor also expressed her excitement over her character in the film. In an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Mouni said, “Working with Ranbir, Alia, Bachchan sir, Nagarjuna sir, Shah Rukh sir has also played a guest appearance in it… being a part of this world is a privilege.”Also Read - Pregnant Alia Bhatt Ditches Glamours And Keeps it Uber Cool in All-Black, Fans Say 'Working Mumma' - Watch Viral Video

Mouni Roy Reveals About SRK’s Cameo

Recently, SRK’s Brahmastra look as ‘Vanarastra’ (inspired by Lord Hanuman) was allegedly leaked online. Referring to her character Junnon as Ayan Mukerji’s brainchild Mouni stated that “It’s one of the most challenging roles that I have ever played.” In one of the pictures, King Khan drenched in blood was seen in his signature pose with open arms. In the second leaked photo he transcends into a bright golden silhouette of lord Hanuman in the air. Fan theories for long have been speculating about Shah Rukh’s guest appearance in Brahmastra. Also Read - Aryan Khan Parties Hard With Katrina Kaif's Sister Isabelle at Friend's Bash, Fans Say 'Ladies Man Like SRK'

Brahmastra will be made into a trilogy. There have been claims by netizens that Deepika Padukone might be starring in the sequel. Also Read - Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt Mesmerizes in Bell Sleeves Wrap Dress With Polka Dot

