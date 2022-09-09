Brahmastra Movie Review: Cinema viewing is an experience. More than anything else, it’s an escape. It is fantasy, grandeur, beauty and power that can transport you to a world away from boredom. Right when you see it in front of the big screen inside a theatre, you allow yourself to be serenaded by the magic of cinema. But, not many films being made today are capable of performing that magic to the fullest. Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, promises the same magic, thrill, escape and power to take you away on a journey. Does it become successful in doing so? Does it sweep you off your feet? Do you find this world attractive enough to live in it?Also Read - Brahmastra Screening: Pregnant Alia Bhatt Flaunts Baby Bump in Orange Sweater Dress, Joins Ranbir Kapoor And Ayan Mukerji - See Pics

BRAHMASTRA STORY AND STARCAST

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is the story of the most powerful Astra (weapon) in the world that’s being protected by a group of people for centuries. These people carry special powers with and within themselves, derived from the basic elements of nature. The head of this group called Brahmansh is the Guru (Amitabh Bachchan) who’s responsible for training the members and also strategising against those who are trying to steal parts of Brahmastra from them – Mouni Roy as Junoon. Enters Ranbir Kapoor as Shiva, the carrier of ‘Agniastra,’ who finds his light in Isha (Alia Bhatt). Together, they discover that their paths are not ordinary and they are meant to protect the world, discover other divine powers on their journey and channelise their love into their biggest strength. Also Read - Brahmastra LIVE Movie Review: Ayan Mukerji's Astraverse Impresses With Stunning VFX And Grandeur - Check Tweets

BRAHMASTRA REVIEW: BEST AND WORST THING

Ayan Mukerji’s vision is clear here – give India its own cinematic universe where there’s fantasy, magic, love and light. He adds desi-ness to the Marvel films from the West which have found a solid fan base in India. Ayan makes it more Bollywood-friendly, with dance sequences, high-voltage romance, difficult action and the beauty of Indian culture. From Varanasi to Himachal Pradesh and Bulgaria, the film makes you travel through stunning places, where the sun is the brightest, water is sparkling and colours are all over. Brahmastra is exceptional in its visual storytelling and gives you more than your expectations but ends up being predictable. There are a few scenes in the film that are totally capable of taking your breath away: a chase scene (a glimpse of which is also visible in the trailer), the scene with Nagarjuna’s Nandiastra channelising his full potential, the scene with Shiva using his magic to impress Isha and the ultimate climax scene with lots of marvellous VFX. However, it lacks dialogues that you can take home with you – something that comes as a prerequisite with films which are meant to be grander than your imagination. Imagine Tony Stark without ‘I Love You 3000’ or Captain America without ‘I can do this all day!’ Also Read - Brahmastra Box Office Prediction: Ranbir-Alia Starrer to be a Milestone Record Opener Post KGF 2 - Check Detailed Report

SHOULD YOU BOOK TICKETS FOR BRAHMASTRA?

Brahmastra is definitely something that Indian cinema has never produced so far. It’s attractive and challenges your imagination at many points. Ranbir and Alia’s adorable chemistry makes their relationship more believable, and the addition of cameos brings more strength to the plot. Ayan gives a full majestic tribute to the man he thoroughly loves and idolises (you know who). He successfully creates the mystery and introduces characters that make way for the second part of the franchise. And he entertains! Despite its cliche writing and predictable story, Brahmastra is one film to impress all kinds of viewers. It’s meant to be watched only on the big screen. For the love of cinema and efforts that go beyond making just a mass entertainer, this film deserves your ‘love and light!’

Stars: 3 (***)