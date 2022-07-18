Deepika Padukone to Join Ranbir-Alia in Brahamastra 2?: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is turning out to be a grand Astraverse as per director Ayan Mukerji’s vision. Yan had recently hinted on his plans for a spin off in one of his interviews. The sequel to Brahmastra will have the introduction of a new character named “Dev”, according to a Pinkvilla report. The second part of Brahmastra is based on two characters MahaDev and Parvati according to various media sources. “The makers have locked Deepika Padukone to play the character of Parvati. In-fact, Deepika will also make a cameo towards the end of Brahmastra, which will eventually take the film into the second part,” according to Pinkvilla sources. Deepika had already shot for the sequence in question for Brahmastra One: Shiva, as per media speculations.Also Read - Ranbir-Alia's New Romantic Track 'Kesariya' From Brahmastra Trolled For 'Love Storiya'

Check out this still from Brahmastra speculated to be Deepika’s cameo:

Deepika to Play Parvati in Brahmastra Sequel

Brahmastra is the story of two characters Shiva and Isha which is another name for MahaDev and Parvati respectively. Ranbir and Alia are the lead protagonists in the film. According to the Pinkvilla report, ” All the characters are interlinked. It’s Ayan’s own universe deep rooted in Indian mythology. The world is unlike anything one has seen before in world cinema. While Shiva nd Isha will continue to be in all parts of the trilogy, Shah Rukh Khan too has an extended cameo in the film. SRK’s character has special superpowers and a prolonged action scene. The actor who’ll play MahDev is still unknown but netizens have started coming up with fan theories on their favourite star portraying the character. Fans in no time started speculating about who;ll play MahaDev. Netizens wondered if it’s SRK or Ranveer Singh. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Expecting Twins? Here's What we Know

SRK playing hanuman or Mahadev? — S. (@highonnweed) July 18, 2022

Ranbir character will become MahaDev in the end of first part… — Aman (@amanaggar) July 18, 2022

Mahadev kaun Srk kya? — ⚡ (@SamirxMCU) July 18, 2022

Ranveer Singh — Akkians Network (@immortalkhiladi) July 18, 2022

Ayan Geared up For Astraverse

Ayan is all prepared with the blueprint of Brahmastra part 2 and 3 ready with him. Brahmastra 2 is expected to go on floors latest by the end of 2023 as the makers are confident with Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. “Brahmastra was a challenge as an attempt was made to create something unique. The entire crew has now got hung up on the technology and hence, the time taken to make a sequel won’t be as long,” the media source claimed.

Brahmastra hits the screens on September 9 2022 in multiple languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. The film will be releasing in 3D and IMAX 3D formats.

