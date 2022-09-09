Brahmastra: Part 2 Dev Announcement: Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva has opened up to rave reviews and a humungous advance booking. The positive word-of-mouth, grand VFX, melodious music and stellar star cast seems to have worked in the film’s favour. The Ayan Mukerji directorial starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt also left with an indication for its sequel in its climax. According to multiple media sources, the new movie is tentatively titled Brahmastra: Part 2 Dev. The film is inspired by the legend of Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati as per past media reports. Speculations have been rife about Deepika Padukone playing a character called Parvati in the movie. Now, there has been a lot of buzz at the rumour mills about who would play the male protagonist in Ayan’s Astra-Verse sequel.Also Read - Vikram Vedha: Amid Trailer Release Of Saif Ali Khan And Hrithik Roshan Starrer, A Throwback To The Alleged Love Affairs Of The Actors - Watch Video

BRAHMASTRA 2 TO HAVE HRITHIK OR RANVEER AS DEV?

Though, the makers have been tight-lipped about the casting of Brahmastra: Part 2 Dev. However, the eagle-eye fandom on the internet have come up with their own theories about Brahmastra sequel. As per netizens, it could be either Hrithik Roshan or Ranveer Singh as Dev in Brahmastra 2. A recent India Today report stated that both Hrithik and Ranveer have been approached for Brahmastra: Part 2 Dev. Few days back it was reported hat Hrithik had said no to the Astra-Verse sequel. However, there is still no official statement from Dharma Productions or Ayan about the recent speculations around the Astra-Verse trilogy. The character of Dev in Brahmastra 2 has been described as a superpower who wants to acquire Brahmastra to become invincible. Also Read - Brahmastra Mania: Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Astra-Verse Saga Beats KGF 2 Craze in Bengal

Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva was made wit a budget of Rs 350 Crore and released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kananda in 3D, IMAX 3D and 4DX 3D. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. Shah Rukh Khan also has an extended cameo as Vanarastra in the film. Also Read - Brahmastra Leaked Online, Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Brahmastra has released in cinemas on September 9, 2022.

For more updates on Brahmastra 2, check out this space at India.com.