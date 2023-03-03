Brahmastra Part 2 Release Date, Starcast Update: Ayan Mukerji Says Bringing it Sooner That You Think, Read on

Home

Brahmastra Part 2 Release Date: Ayan Mukerji is excited to bring the second part of his Brahmastra franchise to the audience. The director, in his latest interview, spoke about preparing Brahmastra Part 2: Deva and releasing it sooner than the audience expects. The director has built a successful mystery about the characters and the story of the second part and the audience is excited to see if it’s Ranveer Singh or Shah Rukh Khan joining Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the ‘Astra-verse’.

Opening up on the same, Ayan said the work has begun on Brahmastra 2 and he understands how he doesn’t have 10 years to release the second part. The director said he can’t wait long enough for the buzz to die and for the audience to forget the mystery of the first film in the franchise. Speaking to News18, he said, “We’re at it. (It will take) a couple of years. And that’s one hundred per cent better than ten years. If we take another ten years, nobody will come to watch Brahmastra 2. We’re going to get it ready much before that”.

While the story is in place, the makers are in no mood to even give a hint about who’s playing Dev in the second film – Ranveer Singh or Shah Rukh Khan (as per the audience theories). When quizzed about who will chronicle Dev’s story in Brahmastra 2, Ayan said, “There’s no answer to this question yet. We’ll have to wait”.

Brahmastra, which was released in September 2022, went on to become one of the biggest hits of the year. The film showcased an ensemble starcast with Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy, and Amitabh Bachchan joining the ‘astra-verse’. The second part is expected to be grander than this. What are your guesses about the actor playing Dev though? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Brahmastra Part Two: Deva!

