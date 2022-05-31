Brahmāstra Part One: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva has created much hype and excitement as the film’s Telugu version Kumkumala of the song Kesariya was launched by SS Rajamouli recently. Ranbir Kapoor, legendary filmmaker SS Rajamouli and director Ayan Mukerji surprised the Indian fans by announcing the much awaited trailer date of magnum opus. Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji. Dharma Productions and Mouni Roy shared the trailer announcement video of Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva on their social media handles. The video showcasing glimpses of Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva featuring Ranbir, Alia, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni garnered more than ten thousand YouTube views in one hour.Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor Gets Grand Welcome at Vizag, Fans Arrange Giant Crane Garland For Ranbir - Viral Video

Alia Bhatt Shares Brahmastra Part One Trailer Announcement:

Alia shared the announcement video on her Instagram and Twitter handles and captioned her post as, “In just 100 days, BRAHMĀSTRA: Part One will be all yours 🔥❤️ TRAILER OUT ON JUNE 15TH💥.” Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures, the drama fantasy will release theatrically on September 9th, 2022 across 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva has a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The film is also presented by SS Rajamouli in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor Cuddles, Kisses Baby in Cute Viral Video, Netizens Say, 'High Time For Baby Kapoor'

