Home

Entertainment

Brahmāstra: Part Two – Dev: Ayan Mukerji Shares Glimpses of Artwork From Brahmastra Sequel – Watch

Brahmāstra: Part Two – Dev: Ayan Mukerji Shares Glimpses of Artwork From Brahmastra Sequel – Watch

Brahmāstra: Part Two - Dev: Ayan Mukerji unveiled the glimpses of artwork from Brahmastra sequel. - Watch

Brahmāstra: Part Two - Dev: Ayan Mukerji Shares Glimpses of Artwork From Brahmastra Sequel - Watch

Brahmāstra: Part Two – Dev: Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar are elated as they celebrate the one-year anniversary of their most ambitious project – Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva. The film turned out to be the biggest hit of 2022 and also became the biggest blockbuster in Ranbir Kapoor’s movie career. Brahmāstra is the first film where Ranbir starred opposite his wife Alia Bhatt. The duo started dating ever since they bonded on the sets of the Ayan Mukerji directorial and later tied the knot prior to the release of their film. The filmmaker shared two videos where he updated about the making of Brahmāstra Part Two and Three.

Trending Now

WATCH AYAN MUKERJI’S ARTWORK ON BRAHMASTRA SEQUEL:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

You may like to read

AYAN MUKERJI SPILLS THE BEANS ON BRAHMĀSTRA – PART TWO: DEV

Ayan took to his Instagram handle and captioned his post as, “Happy 1st Birthday, Brahmāstra! ❤️💥

Thank you for all the Creativity, all the HardWork, and for all the Lessons in Film-making, and in Life ! P.S.: Will share some early artwork from the next stage of the Brahmāstra journey in a bit…!” In the clip visuals from Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva featured. In the second video posted by the Brahmāstra director, early artwork of Brahmāstra: Part Two – Dev was depicted. The animated glimpses indicate towards the characters of Shiva, Dev and Amrita. While Shiva is essayed by Ranbir and Deepika Padukone’s few seconds glimpse as Amrita was shown in Brahmāstra, it is yet unknown who could be playing Dev. Netizens are coming up with their own theories and speculating Ranveer Singh, Yash Hrithik Roshan or Shah Rukh Khan to be Dev. Sharing his artwork, Ayan wrote, “BRAHMĀSTRA – PART TWO: DEV Early Concept Art Work 💥Has been a few months of working steadily on the Vision and Story for Brahmāstra 2 & 3! On this special day for Team Brahmāstra, felt like sharing a few key images of our Inspiration 🕉️💥.”

Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva also starred Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan and Dimple Kapadia in crucial roles. Shah Rukh Khan had an extended cameo in the movie as scientist Mohan Bhargav with super powers of a giant monkey.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES