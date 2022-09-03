Brahmastra: Brahmastra is hitting the silver-screen within few days and the cast and makers are busy with hectic movie promotions. A pregnant Alia Bhatt accompanied by her hubby Ranbir Kapoor, producer Karan Johar, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna looked adorable at the film’s Hyderabad press meet. Alia wore a pink garara-kurta suit with ‘baby-on-board’ caption printed on the back. Everyone present at the event cheered up for the new mommy-to-be as she flaunted her caption while her pregnancy glow just added to her cuteness. The actor known for rocking both western and ethnic wear looked uber-cool in her pink desi outfit.Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra Event With Jr NTR Cancelled Due to Unforeseen Circumstances

The cast of Brahmastra is on a promotional spree with Ranbir and Alia touring various cities, interacting with fans and media. There is a lot of buzz around soon-to-be the parents. So, Alia’s cute gesture got mixed reactions from netizens. Also Read - Rohit Sharma Biopic? Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor - Actors Who Can Play Role of Indian Captain

Brahmastra releases on September 9, 2022 and also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. The film also has a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan.

