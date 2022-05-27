Brahmastra: Ranbir-Alia’s ‘Kesariya’ Becomes ‘Kumkumala’: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer fantasy drama Brahmastra recently got the Telugu version of the popular romantic track teaser Kesariya. The Ayan Mukerji directorial that stars real life couple Ranbir-Alia who tied the knot recently, has a Telugu song teaser titled Kumkumala. Dharma Productions, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, S Rajamouli and Akkineni Nagarjuna dropped the song teaser on their social media handles.Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor Cuddles, Kisses Baby in Cute Viral Video, Netizens Say, 'High Time For Baby Kapoor'

Ranbir-Alia Romance at Varanasi Ghats

Kumkumala almost has the same visuals as Kesariya. However, the song opens up with Ranbir and Alia sitting at the banks of the holy river Ganges in Varanasi. While both smile at each other, Alia throws a marigold garland around Ranbir’s neck. The actors who portray Shiva And Shakti in the fantasy drama are seen walking and goofing around the serene Ghats of the holy city. Ranbir is seen wearing a pair of denims and an olive green shirt. While Alia dons a white top and denims, paired with a red shrug. Also Read - Alia Bhatt is Nervous as She Begins Shoot of First Hollywood Project: ‘Feels Like Newcomer’

With love and light, Kesariya becomes #Kumkumala! 💛

We are happy and proud to present the song’s teaser in Telugu. Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva comes to cinemas on September 9th. #Brahmastra https://t.co/a3WyPzugiv pic.twitter.com/LmkbHWpMRe — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 27, 2022

Alia Bhatt Shares Kumkumala Teaser

Karan captioned his tweet as, “With love and light, Kesariya becomes #Kumkumala! 💛 We are happy and proud to present the song’s teaser in Telugu. Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva comes to cinemas on September 9th. #Brahmastra.” While sharing the Kumumala teaser on her Instagram handle, Alia wrote, “#Kesariya becomes #Kumkumala. Enjoy the teaser you have loved so much, in Telugu, with love and pride. Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva comes to cinemas on September 9th @brahmastrafilm.”