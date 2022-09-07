Brahmastra protests in Ujjain over Ranbir’s beef statement: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt visited Ujjain’s famous Mahakaleshwar Temple on Tuesday evening. However, they were barred from doing the Darshan as many protestors gathered outside the temple to stop the couple from entering the Mandir premises. The situation got so worse that the police had to resort to a Lathi charge to disperse the protestors.Also Read - Alia Bhatt Goes Full Desi in Vibrant Anarkali Set For Brahmastra Promos - Agreed?

The whole incident made Ranbir and Alia return to the airport without doing the holy Darshan while Ayan Mukerji and the rest of the Brahmastra team were allowed to enter inside. As per a report published by New Indian Express, members of Bajrang Dal were upset with Ranbir's old statement in which he had called himself a 'beef lover' and therefore, they decided to protest against him and his wife, Alia Bhatt, who also stars alongside him in Brahmastra. "We won't allow Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt into the temple over the liking of beef remark. We'll protest in a big manner against local administration and police over the assault on our worker," said Bajrang Dal leader Ankit Chaube while speaking to the Indian Express reporter Anuraag Singh.

Bajrang Dal men protest ahead of film actor couple Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s visit to Ujjain’s Mahakal Temple, over Kapoor’s 2011 statement on beef eating. Holding black flags, the protestors gathered outside temple’s VVIP Gate. @NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard @santwana99 pic.twitter.com/VAQPSOx6o2 — Anuraag Singh (@anuraag_niebpl) September 6, 2022

Meanwhile, the film’s young director Ayan Mukerji, said it felt great after offering prayers at Mahakal Temple ahead of the film’s release. He, however, stayed away from saying anything about the protests by the Bajrang Dal men. @NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard @santwana99 pic.twitter.com/4g1UpNygRd — Anuraag Singh (@anuraag_niebpl) September 6, 2022

Chaube continued that they will not let someone who has made derogatory statements against ‘Gau Mata’ enter the temple. “We will intensify the protests and will not allow Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to enter the Temple. Ranbir Kapoor said on camera that eating beef is good. Bajrang Dal will not allow a beef-eater from entering the Temple,” he added.

After returning without Darshan, Ranbir and Alia have now travelled to Delhi to attend a press conference for the film. Brahmastra is hitting the screens on September 9 amid boycott calls on social media. The film is produced by Karan Johar and also features Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy among others. It also has a special appearance by Shah Rukh Khan. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Brahmastra!