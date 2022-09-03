Brahmastra: Brahmastra has created a lot of buzz among fans as India’s first Astraverse movie. Ayan Mukerji’s ambitious magnum opus is only six days ahead of its release. The makers released a new promo that gave glimpses of the high-octane action sequences and spectacular VFX in the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer. Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva is the first installment of Ayan’s Astraverse trilogy. Ranbir plays the lead protagonist Shiva in the film who is an Astra (ancient divine weapon) himself in human form made of fire. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s Guruji warns Ranbir’s Shiva of humanity’s doom should the three parts of Brahmastra ever come together. Ranbir must be prepared for a face-off with Mouni’s character who is trying to invoke Lord Brahma to help her in getting Brahmastra.Also Read - 'Maashallah'! Ranbir Kapoor Speaks in Fluent Telugu at Brahmastra Promotions, Fans React: 'Hats Off' - Watch

CHECK OUT BRAHMASTRA PROMO SHARED BY AYAN MUKERJI ON HIS INSTAGRAM HANDLE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)



SHIVA AND VANARASTRA MUST PROTECT BRAHMASTRA

Shiva sets on a death-defying mission to protect the final pieces of Brahmastra and also save his girlfriend Isha from evil forces. More footage of Vanarastra, Shah Rukh Khan's most speculated cameo is seen in the new promo. Shiva must work with Vanarastra and other divine Astras to keep Brahmastra safe as a promise made to his Guruji aka Big B.

Brahmastra: Part One -Shiva releases on September 9 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada in IMAX 3D and 4DX 3D. The film also stars Nagarjuna in a pivotal character.

Brahmastra: Part One -Shiva is Ayan’s third film with Ranbir post Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani.

