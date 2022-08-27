Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer magnum opus that hits the big screen on September 9 has an RRR connection. And it’s not just SS Rajamouli who was seen at the promotional events of the Ayan Mukerji directorial. Now the superstar of 2022, the nation’s heartthrob has also joined the Astraverse. Yes, you heard it right. Jr NTR is all set to join Ranbir and Alia at the pre-release mega event of Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva at Hyderabad. Ayan made the announcement on his Instagram handle and captioned his post as, “NTR for BRAHMĀSTRA 💥Through the journey of this movie, there have been some very big personalities and achievers who have left me short of words with their generosity towards us. Another such Star in Brahmāstra’s Sky is now NTR… who is going to shine bright as he always does, at our movie’s biggest event in Hyderabad!”Also Read - Anupam Kher Reacts to Anurag Kashyap's Remark on Bollywood Films' Box Office Failure: 'He Has Been Proven Wrong'

NTR AND RAJAMOULI BACK BRAHMASTRA AT HYDERABAD

The filmmaker further added, “Coming together with Ranbir, Alia, Nag Sir, our Team, and of course Rajamouli Garu, for whom my love, respect and gratitude has no boundaries. So excited about Tarak giving Brahmāstra some love and energy, and helping us take our movie into the Telugu Universe ❤️💥

#brahmastra." In his Instagram post Ayan attached Brahmastra trailer along with NTR's fierce action sequence with animals from RRR.

RANBIR-AYAN PROMOTE BRAHMASTRA AT CHENNAI

Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva will release in 3D, IMAX 3D and 4DX 3D in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Ranbir and Ayan were recently accompanied by Nagarjuna and Rajamouli at the film’s promotions in Chennai. A video of Ranbir tasting South Indian delicacies at Chennai along with Nagarjuna and Rajamouli went viral. The fantasy drama is said to be a PAN India release and hence, the makers are leaving no stones unturned in targeting the diverse audience base.

