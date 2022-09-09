Alia Bhatt at Brahmastra screening: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt joined their fans on Thursday evening at the special screening of their latest film Brahmastra. The Ayan Mukerji directorial has hit the screens today and the couple turned up looking fabulous to watch the film with their fans. For the casual movie night, while Ranbir dressed up in a velvet blazer and trousers, Alia gave yet another statement maternity look.Also Read - Brahmastra LIVE Movie Review: Ayan Mukerji's Astraverse Impresses With Stunning VFX And Grandeur - Check Tweets

The actor who's expecting her first child with husband Ranbir dolled up in a pretty knitted dress. Alia wore a bright orange bodycon dress that showed off her baby bump. She kept the rest of the look simple and let that colour take all the limelight. She styled her hair in a middle-parted touseled do and didn't wear any piece of jewellery to clash with her casual look.

CHECK OUT ALIA BHATT FLAUNTING BABY BUMP IN ORANGE DRESS AT BRAHMASTRA SPECIAL SCREENING:

Alia and Ranbir are on cloud nine as their film has finally hit the theatres. It took the team over four years to make Brahmastra ready for a release amid the pandemic and the heavy VFX planning. Ayan Mukerji's directorial is one of a kind film with its concept, grandeur and narrative which is set in an 'Astraverse.'

Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the film also stars Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy among others. Brahmastra has been made as a three-part series with Part I: Shiva being followed by Part II: Dev. Watch this space for a detailed review of Brahmastra!