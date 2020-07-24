Brahmastra starrer Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy has been the talk of the town in lockdown as people were assuming whether the lockdown situation has made it difficult for the team to manage the budget. The Ayan Mukherji directorial’s filming was stopped in March 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic. Now, the latest report in Mid-Day suggests the crew will return back to work and Ranbir and Alia may work on Brahmastra’s pending portions in October in double shifts at a studio in Goregaon. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Lashes Out at a News Channel After Fake Report of Him Testing Negative For COVID-19

A 26-day shooting of Brahmastra was left before the coronavirus lockdown came into effect. The report stated that director Ayan may have chalked out a double shift schedule for the cast and crew- five hours each in Mumbai’s Film City. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan- Abhishek Bachchan's Health Update: The Duo Recovers From COVID-19, Likely to Get Discharged

The report further adds that few portions of Alia, Ranbir, Amitabh and Mouni are planned in this October schedule and the makers are eyeing to wrap up shoot by December 2020 and Karan Johar, the producer of Brahmastra has planned June 2021 release. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Makes New Post From The Hospital, Writes About The Importance of 'Silence'

The report quoted a trade source that said, “If the crisis is relatively under control, and things go as planned, the film will go back on floors in October. Ayan has broken down the shoot into two shifts — 9 am to 2 pm, followed by another from 4 pm to 9 pm. There will be two separate minimal crews for the stints, with each unit adhering to on-set safety guidelines.”

Brahmastra is being made as a trilogy with many prominent names comprising the cast. It is a fantasy drama and its characters have taken references from Hindu mythology. In the film, Ranbir essays the role of Shiva while Alia Bhatt plays his love interest, Isha. Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of Ranbir’s guru and Mouni Roy is essaying the role of an antagonist. The film also features Dimple Kapadia and Akkineni Nagarjuna in important roles. Brahmastra is a trilogy produced by Karan Johar‘s Dharma Productions.

Brahmastra also stars Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo. SRK is reportedly playing the role of a scientist in the film who helps Ranbir’s character named Shiva in his journey.