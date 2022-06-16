Brahmastra Trailer: Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in stellar roles is all geared up for a September 2022 release. Ranbir-Alia’s chemistry and VFX in the trailer released yesterday is being lauded by netizens. Ayan Mukerji took to Instagram to sharea heartfelt thank you note for the audience who heaped praise on the much awaited trailer. Brahmastra is Ayan and Ranbir’s third collaboration post Wake Up Sid. Brahmastra is also Ranbir’s fourth collaboration with Dharma Productions as the actor had played the main protagonist in the Karan Johar directorial Aye Dil Hai Mushkil.Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan's Grandaughter Navya Naveli Nanda Shares Adorable PIC With Her Father Nikhil Nanda, Mom Shweta Bachchan Reacts

Check out the thank you note shared by Ayan on his Instagram handle:

Ayan Pens Gratitude Note

Ayan Pens Gratitude Note

Ayan captioned his post as,"THANK YOU ❤️💥#gratitude #shakti #brahmastra." He wrote in his note, "Hello everyone, Yesterday was a very very big moment in the Brahmastra journey with the launch of our Trailer. A deeply heartfelt THANK You for the love, encouragement and excitement that the Trailer is receiving. It means… everything to me. I feel so energised today – as we enter this last lap leading up to our film's release! We will give all that energy and more… our absolute best – to give you guys – a new amazing cinematic experience with Brahmastra…. one that I hope you will feel proud of! September 9th – Here we come! With Love, Light And Gratitude, – Ayan & Team Brahmastra."

Check out the Brahmastra trailer shared by Ayan Mukerji:

Netizens Praise Ayan Mukerji

Mouni Roy who plays a negative character in the film commented, “🌸 ॐ नमः शिवाय 🌸.” Vidya Malvade wrote, “Shivé Shivé .. 🔱” A fan wrote, “Please release the song kesariya soon can’t wait for it 😍😍.” Another netizen commented, “Now please release the song- Kesariya!!!” A fan even wrote, “Oscar’s 2023 Best Foreign Film coming up.. 🤷🏻🤙❤️‍🔥.” A netizen also stated, “You have done a great job Ayan!! No one can understand how much you have gone through to make this happen!! All the good luck to you!! Brahmastra gonna set a new record for sure!! ✨❤”

Brahmastra also stars South star Nagarjuna and Shah Rukh Khan in the much talked about role being speculated by netizens. Ever since the trailer dropped, fans spotted SRK in various glimpses and claim he’s playing a prominent character in the Ayan Mukerji directorial.



For more updates on Brahmastra and Ayan Mukerji, check out this space at India.com.