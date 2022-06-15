Brahmastra Trailer Reactions: The trailer of Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva has been released on June 15. Brahmastra shows a different universe that has deeply rooted concepts and tales from Indian history but is set in the modern world. It has epic storytelling of fantasy, adventure, good vs evil, love, and hope. Twitter is flooded with mixed reactions to Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra’s trailer. Fans are blown away with never-seen-before visuals, VFX, and cutting-edge technology. They praise the director for setting up the fantasy world. However, a few sections of people are not happy with the content and call it disgusting. One person trolled Ranbir Kapoor for wearing shoes inside the temple.Also Read - Did You Spot Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra Trailer? We Did!

Fans also compared Brahmastra with one of the Marvel series. “Ranbir, Aalia and Amitabh Bachchan!‍♀️ Will keep my marvel heart at home and go watch the movie without being judgemental. (probably) Brahmastra will be a one-time watch for me but I am sure, I will love it”, wrote a fan. Also Read - Brahmastra Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor Emanates Fire as 'Agni Astra' in This Majestic Fantasy Drama - Watch Video

Check Brahmastra trailer’s Twitter reactions:

Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor Has a Message For His Fans Ahead of Brahmastra Trailer Release - WATCH

The VFX of Brahmastra has left people stunned. They weren’t expecting such visual effects from a Bollywood movie anytime soon.

Just hope the story does justice to the movie as well and does not turn out to be a disaster like Thugs of Hindostan!!#BrahmastraTrailer #Brahmastra — Adit Jain (@thenameisadit) June 15, 2022

Ranbir, Aalia and Amitabh Bachchan!‍♀️ Will keep my marvel heart at home and go watch the movie without being judgemental. (probably) Brahmastra will be a one time watch for me but I am sure, I will love it. #BrahmastraTrailer — Keep your mask on! (KK Squad) (@ProMaskOn) June 15, 2022

Brahmastra Trailer Out

VFX – 10/10

SFX – 2/10 This is one of the major factors where Bollywood lacks a lot. Need to improve sounds and music to boost and uplift scenes that matter. #BrahmastraTrailer #VFX #AmitabhBachchan #Nagarjuna #Ranbir #AliaBhatt — Ajay Soni (@techo_aj) June 15, 2022

#BrahmastraTrailer : the elements combine to battle the dark forces! The visual spectacle that #Brahmastra promises is something I have never seen before in Hindi cinema! You demanded ORIGINAL pathbreaking storytelling: The cinema experience one demands for! pic.twitter.com/m0e9Cli91T — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) June 15, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor gets trolled for wearing shoes inside the temple

#BrahmastraTrailer yep, full of words like ‘kismat’ ‘maqsad’ so no one really thought about the language also, Ranbir is wearing his sports shoes while jumping to play the mandir ghant before darshan. Like, THIS is how you show research? Writing? Give me a south Movie any day! — Tina Dave (@tinadave22) June 15, 2022

People should understand that he is an avatar of lord Shiva so, what happens if the avatar of God wears shoes in mandir. We should assume that god level human is in temple. It doesn’t matter if he wears shoes#BrahmastraTrailer #Bramhastra #lordshiva pic.twitter.com/U8m8WfRn9v — KIRA (@krishna_6904) June 15, 2022

Hero #RanbirKapoor name is Shiva

Movie name is #Brahmastra

And hero enters in temple with shoes Great concept bollywood, that’s why we call it BollyDaWood#BrahmastraTrailer pic.twitter.com/crtnaKhHwy — Rudransh (@1Rudransh) June 15, 2022

Brahmastra is a film that has taken references from Hindu mythology. Ayan has worked extremely big on the VFX to make it a fantasy drama. The film stars many biggies and the trailer gives ample time to establish the arch of each of these characters – Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni.