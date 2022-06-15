Brahmastra Trailer Reactions: The trailer of Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva has been released on June 15. Brahmastra shows a different universe that has deeply rooted concepts and tales from Indian history but is set in the modern world. It has epic storytelling of fantasy, adventure, good vs evil, love, and hope. Twitter is flooded with mixed reactions to Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra’s trailer. Fans are blown away with never-seen-before visuals, VFX, and cutting-edge technology. They praise the director for setting up the fantasy world. However, a few sections of people are not happy with the content and call it disgusting. One person trolled Ranbir Kapoor for wearing shoes inside the temple.Also Read - Did You Spot Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra Trailer? We Did!
Fans also compared Brahmastra with one of the Marvel series. “Ranbir, Aalia and Amitabh Bachchan!♀️ Will keep my marvel heart at home and go watch the movie without being judgemental. (probably) Brahmastra will be a one-time watch for me but I am sure, I will love it”, wrote a fan. Also Read - Brahmastra Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor Emanates Fire as 'Agni Astra' in This Majestic Fantasy Drama - Watch Video
Check Brahmastra trailer’s Twitter reactions:
Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor Has a Message For His Fans Ahead of Brahmastra Trailer Release - WATCH
Ranbir Kapoor gets trolled for wearing shoes inside the temple
Brahmastra is a film that has taken references from Hindu mythology. Ayan has worked extremely big on the VFX to make it a fantasy drama. The film stars many biggies and the trailer gives ample time to establish the arch of each of these characters – Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni.