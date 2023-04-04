Home

Entertainment

Brahmastra Trilogy Update: Ayan Mukerji Announces Dates of Part Two And Three of Magnum Opus

Brahmastra Trilogy Update: Ayan Mukerji Announces Dates of Part Two And Three of Magnum Opus

Brahmastra Part Two and Three Release Dates: Ayan Mukerji Announces Timeline of Remaining Parts of Magnum Opus

Brahmastra Part 2, 3 Release Dates: Ayan Mukerji Announces Timeline of Remaining Parts of Magnum Opus

Brahmastra Trilogy Update: After delivering an enthralling cinematic experience with Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, Ayan Mukerji took to his social media to reveal this exciting update. The timeline for parts two and three of the magnum opus Brahmastra has been revealed and as an audience, we can only wait for good three years. The trilogy continues with Brahmastra Part Two: Dev and Brahmastra Part: Three in December 2026 and 2027 respectively!

But that’s not all! The visionary director also revealed that he will be helming another exciting project, leaving fans eagerly awaiting more details. Ayan said, “After absorbing all the love and the feedback on Part One… I have been focused on creating the Vision for Part Two and Part Three- which I now know will be bigger and more ambitious than Part One! I have learnt that we need a little more time to perfect the script of Brahmastra Two and Three And..I have decided that we are going to make the two films. Together! Allowing them to also release closer together,” he added.

You may like to read

But that’s not all! The visionary director also revealed that he will be helming another exciting project, leaving fans eagerly awaiting more details. As per the reports Ayan will also be directing YRF’s War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan.

“I have a timeline in place to achieve this, which I am sharing with you all today! I also have another piece of news to share…..The Universe has presented me with a very special opportunity recently a very special movie to step into and direct! What the movie is More on that when the time is right. An opportunity that challenges me and terribly excites me. where I will learn, be inspired and where I will grow! one,” the note further read.

“So, I have decided to take it up!! Opening myself up to all the positive energies in this universe so 1 can do my best and contribute to that one thing that matters most to me Indian Cinema,” he concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)



Produced by Star Studios Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Ayan Mukerji, the first part of Brahmāstra shattered box office records and captured the hearts of audiences worldwide. With the promise of even more breathtaking action, drama, and adventure, it’s safe to say that the upcoming installments are worth the wait!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.