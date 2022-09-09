Brahmastra Twitter Review: Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, has hit the screens today. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, it is one of the biggest releases of the year and has created quite a buzz with its VFX, the ‘Astra-Verse’ narrative and the stunning star cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and Dimple Kapadia among others. The audience is also expecting Shah Rukh Khan’s brief appearance in the film as the ‘Vanarastra’ and speculations are rife that Deepika Padukone, Kajol, Ranveer Singh or Kiara Advani might also be seen in it.Also Read - Brahmastra: With Heavy Advance Booking Will Alia, Ranbir, Amitabh, Nagarjuna, Mouni Starrer Be a Hit or Flop | Watch Video

Brahmastra has been released on the big screen amid the boycott calls on social media. Unfortunately, a section of people on Twitter thinks Bollywood is incapable of making good cinema today; therefore, the cancel culture on these platforms is on a rise. However, Brahmastra is going to get a record opening today despite all the boycott calls. The film has registered a fantastic advance booking on its opening day and if word-of-mouth turns out to be good, it’s going to bring in more moolah at the Box Office. So much so that many trade pundits are considering Brahmastra Bollywood’s big Box Office return. Also Read - Brahmastra Box Office Prediction: Ranbir-Alia Starrer to be a Milestone Record Opener Post KGF 2 - Check Detailed Report

BRAHMASTRA TWITTER REVIEW: CHECK WHAT PEOPLE ARE SAYING AFTER THE FIRST DAY FIRST SHOW

#Brahmastra Full credit for #AyanMukerji . Excellent execution especially on the asthras theme.. All the cast excelled @iamnagarjuna @iamsrk @SrBachchan @aliaa08 #RanbirKapur 👌👌.. Go & watch in quality theatres with 3D to enjoy fully.. — NelloreReviews (@nellore_reviews) September 9, 2022

#Brahmastra Review: Though, the story is not unique, but a good screenplay, BGM & brilliant visuals makes us ignore the negatives 👌 The cameos are great & Top-Notch 🔥 Climax makes a perfect start for #Brahmastra2 & the #Astraverse Series 👏#BrahmastraReview — Adnan (@Adnan38230688) September 8, 2022

Movie is awesome it has a great story line and the vex were great. Great performances by Ranbir, Amitabh ji and nagarjuna. #Brahmastra I didnot watch the movie nor did those people giving 1star reviews. Please go and watch and judge yourself. — sam (@Allwomenarefake) September 8, 2022

#Brahmastra has been watched and it deserves a theatre watch. #AyanMukerji has delivered what he promised he will. The movie is not flawless ofcourse, but this #AliaBhatt and #RanbirKapoor starrer is good. Watch out for the full review! #BrahmastraReview pic.twitter.com/uTY8ucCNcn — Adnan (@Adnan38230688) September 8, 2022

What a true entertainer #Brahmastra is! It is a film which should set new standards in Hindi Film Industry. There was one thing that I did not like about it, which I cannot tell because it is a spoiler. Now please give us part 2 already! #AyanMukerji @aliaa08 #BrahmastraReview pic.twitter.com/EAGRHXaW6v — Agamjot Singh (@agamjot__singh) September 9, 2022

Pride of Indian Cinema.#Brahmashtra is AMAZING. The visuals are astonishing. A stunning visual effects driven spectacle. Highly recommended and a must see. Music is excellent and direction is great. Ayan’s magic is beyond imagination. 🌟🌟🌟🌟#Brahmastra #BrahmastraReview — Amarendra Kumar (@amarendra6560) September 8, 2022

#Brahmastra

Media Screening ended

A friend who saw says this is something Bollywood has never produced.

It will be a ride of a lifetime into a fantasy Mythology world.

Opening Scenes, Character intros and Climax is fire 🔥 This film will create new records.#BrahmastraReview — Anand Abhirup #VedhaArmy📌 🧡 (@SanskariGuruji) September 8, 2022

GOOSEBUMPS FOR 3 HOURS OMG TAKE A BOW AYAN MUKERJI, RANBIR KAPOOR IS UNPARALLELED, ALIA BHATT IS LIMITLESS MINDBLOWING VISUALS OKAY NOW I HAVE TO DRIVE TO THE NEXT CINEMA SHOW ABOUT TO START IN 30 MINUTES 😭🔥😭🔥 #Brahmastra #BrahmastraReview — S H I V ᴬ (@seeuatthemovie) September 9, 2022

