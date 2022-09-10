Brahmastra VFX Genius on Changing Ecosystem: Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva released on September 9, this Friday has created havoc at the box office with monstrous opening. The Ayan Mukerji directorial has collected around an estimated Rs 35-37 Crore on its very first day. The Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer fantasy-drama is being hailed for its music, flawless performances, concept of ancient mythology and last but not the least, its grandeur VFX. A lot of people who have watched the promos and the movie are comparing the visual effects to Harry Potter series, The Lord of the Rings series, The Hobbit and Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame. The genius behind executing Ayan’s Astra-Verse vision, Namit Malhotra, Chairman and CEO of DNEG recently opened up about his journey. His VFX company has one 7 Oscars.Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Says 'Ayan Mukerji Burned 600 Crore to Ashes,' Makes Abrupt Claims About Brahmastra

NAMIT MALHOTRA’S VFX COMPANY HAS WORKED WITH CHRISTOPHER NOLAN

Namit's VFX team has worked for biggest Hollywood blockbusters like Interstellar, Dune, Tenet, and Inception according to a report by The Better India. His entrepreneurial journey began in a tiny garage in Mumbai in the '90s. Almost 20 years later, the garage startup has turned into a giant company that employs eight-thousand people across four continents.⁠ The entrepreneur recalled how he had to experience naysayers and criticism since he had no formal education in engineering or filmmaking. Therefore, the employees he hire, were also not well versed with animation or visual effects.

NAMIT MALHOTRA’S TEAM OF CHAIWALLLAHAS DISRUPTS THE ECOSYSTEM

Namit stated, "It became a joke in our industry. 'Oh, you don't have any experience? Go to Prime Focus,' they said. We were bringing fresh talent and teaching them from scratch. Children of chai wallahs and paan wallahs were becoming editors and animators with us. We transformed the ecosystem."

Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva is the first installment of Ayan’s Astra-Verse trilogy that narrates the story of ancient Indian astras that are mystic weapons of mass destruction. Agnyastra, Jal-Astra, Pawanastra, Vanarastra, Nandiastra, Prabhastra and Gajastra are depicted in the movie with top-notch VFX.

Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.

