Shah Rukh Khan’s Vanarastra Spin-Off: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan fans are in for a treat as Ayan Mukerji confirms the spin-off for King Khan’s role from Brahmastra! The massive fantasy drama which hit the theatres on September 9, 2022, received mixed reviews at the box office. One of the most talked about of the movie is SRK’s cameo as Mohan Bhargav, a scientist who wielded Vanarastra, in Brahmastra.Also Read - Brahmastra Box Office Day 4: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Passes Monday Test - Check Detailed Collection Report

SRK Fans called him the best part of the movie and demanded a spin-off centring on his character. Ayan told Indian Express that in addition to Shah Rukh Khan’s admirers, the producers have been considering a spin-off for his character. In actuality, the concept was originally discussed during the sequence’s filming. He said, “Before the fans were saying it, we were also saying that ourselves. When we were shooting the sequence in 2019, we were also saying on sets. As we discovered the personality of the scientist, we said, ‘Yaar, we have to do stuff. We have to do the origins story of the scientist.” Also Read - Brahmastra Box Office Collection Day 3: Ayan Mukerji's Film Collects Rs 250 Crore, Beats Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju in First Weekend - Check Detailed Report

He continued, “We were also vibing on that frequency, my assistants and I. So, I guess my response to the spin-off demand is that – We are already thinking about it. We are hearing everything and are planning our next moves.” Also Read - Brahmastra Box Office Collection, Day 2: Ranbir-Alia's Film Crosses Rs 150 crore Worldwide

SRK fans requested the director of the film to create a spin-off for Shah Rukh Khan’s character from Brahmastra. The elaborated to showcase his journey from Swades’s Mohan to Brahmastra’s scientist Mohan. Following Ayan Mukerji’s confirmation, SRKians flooded the social media site with immense love.

Twitter Reacts to SRK’s Spin-Off

Im sooo happy 🥺🥺❤️❤️😍😍

Cant wait for another Shahverse ✊✊😁

I hope they can collab wt RCE for VFX too.. And ofcos most importantly Writing must be good. 💪💪 https://t.co/cK7Nyk3s8F — fieda (@fiedagirl81) September 14, 2022

We want to see Mohan Bhargav in Full on Action mode…

Let’s Do it… Sign This #SRK Fans… Brahmastra spin off starring Shah Rukh Khan – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/N8fxAsG555 via @ChangeOrg_India — Gaurav SRK FAN (@imgvm) September 13, 2022

Brahmastra, produced by Karan Johar, stars Ranbir Kapoor as Shiva and Alia Bhatt as Isha. The first part of the trilogy also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. The film also has a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Watch this space for further updates on Brahmastra!