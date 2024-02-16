Home

Bramayugam Box Office Collection Day 1: Mammootty Gets His Biggest Opener After Bheeshma Parvam – Check Detailed Report

Bramayugam box office collection day 1 detailed collection report: This is Mammootty's biggest opener in the last three years after Bheeshma Parvam which earned over Rs 5 crore on its opening day.

Bramayugam opening day box office collection update

Bramayugam Opening Day Box Office Collection Update: Mammootty’s latest film Bramayugam has opened on a decent note at the Box Office. The film got involved in a controversy right before its release and it seems like, that has helped it grab more eyeballs than create a problem. Bramayugam collected a total of Rs 3 crore nett on its first day. The film opened better than the last six films including Kaathal, Kannur Squad, Christopher and Rorschach.

The film has received positive reviews, especially for Mammootty who has been appreciated for his sincere performance. So much so that many critics have called it one of his best screen performances so far.

Check The Opening Day Box Office Collection of Last 9 Films of Mammootty – Nett Collection

Bramayugam (2024): Rs 3 crore Kaathal (2023)- The Core: Rs 1.05 crore Kannur Squad (2023): Rs 2.6 crore Christopher (2023): Rs 1.55 crore Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam (2023): Rs 0.93 crore Rorschach (2022): Rs 2.25 crore CBI 5 (2022): The Brain: Rs 3.75 crore Bheeshma Parvam (2021): Rs 5.8 crore The Priest (2021): Rs 2.20 crore

The Malayalam superstar plays the role of a priest in the film. The story is set in the pre-Independence times and follows the journey of a singer named ‘Paanan’ who accidentally reaches an old mansion in the forest owned by Kodumon Potti. One thing leads to another and he is convinced by Potti to spend a night in the mansion. Things change when it is established that people who enter the mansion seldom find their way back out. What happens later and how scary things tie the fate of the singer and Potti keep the audience hooked.

Bramayugam is directed by Rahul Sadasivan. The film is expected to grow its collection in the weekend. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Bramayugam!

